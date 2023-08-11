AI Expert Da Sachin Sharma Unveils New Book, “Prompt DOT AI: Mastering the Art of Creativity in the Age of AI”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Author, AI enthusiast, and futurist Da Sachin Sharma proudly announce the release of his new book “Prompt DOT AI: Mastering the Art of Creativity in the Age of AI”. The book explores the groundbreaking intersection of artificial intelligence and human creativity, revealing how innovative technology can empower individuals and organizations to leverage AI prompts for enriching creative outputs.

In this highly accessible and practical guide, Da Sachin introduces readers to the fascinating world of AI prompting - crafting effective prompts to guide AI tools in generating engaging and meaningful content. By offering real-life examples, practical guidelines, and thought-provoking insights, the book makes the art of AI prompting an exciting and attainable skill.

“Prompt DOT AI” is a valuable resource for both AI beginners and experienced practitioners alike, offering fresh perspectives on the boundless potential of AI-enabled creativity. It reflects Da Sachin’s years of research and hands-on experience with AI tools, drawing from his work in diverse fields including marketing, business, and education.

Da Sachin Sharma said, “The goal of the book is to demystify the concept of AI prompting and to demonstrate how, when harnessed correctly, AI can amplify human creativity rather than replace it. I believe this book will inspire and empower individuals and businesses to tap into the transformative power of AI.”

“Prompt DOT AI: Mastering the Art of Creativity in the Age of AI” is now available for purchase at all leading online and offline bookstores.

Da Sachin Sharma is a futurist, innovator, and AI enthusiast who revels in the interplay of creativity and technology. He is a firm believer in the potential of AI to revolutionize our world, and continually explores innovative applications of AI through various workshops and collaborations. Da Sachin endeavors to make AI more accessible and user-friendly, empowering individuals to leverage its transformative power in their personal and professional lives.

www.creativitydotai.com

