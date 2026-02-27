VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: Since Google began rolling out AI Overviews to hundreds of millions of search users, panic has quietly spread through marketing departments across India and beyond. Click-through rates on some queries have shifted. Zero-click results are more common. And in boardrooms, the question keeps coming up: is it still worth spending on SEO?

Digital Markitors, a digital marketing and SEO agency based in Delhi, has a clear answer: yes, but only if you're doing it properly. The agency argues that the brands misreading this moment as the end of SEO are making a costly mistake. What AI-powered search has actually done, they say, is expose how much bad SEO was out there all along.

"Businesses that built their visibility on thin content and shortcut tactics are feeling the heat right now, and they're blaming AI for it. But the problem isn't AI. The problem is that they were never as visible as they thought they were. AI just made the cracks impossible to ignore."

Ram Swaroop Arora - Founder, Digital Markitors

What AI Search Actually Rewards

The mechanics of AI-driven search are different, but the underlying logic isn't. Google's systems, whether traditional or AI-enhanced, are trying to surface the most credible, relevant, and well-organized answer to a user's query. What's changed is that they're now considerably better at it.

That means websites with clear architecture, properly implemented schema markup, fast load times, and content that genuinely addresses user intent are holding their ground or improving. Sites that were skating by on domain age or backlink volume without the substance to back it up are the ones losing visibility.

Digital Markitors has been advocating structured search strategy for its clients, an approach that treats technical SEO, content depth, and user experience not as separate checklists but as one connected system. In an AI search environment, they argue, that joined-up thinking is no longer optional.

The Brands Getting This Right

According to Digital Markitors, the businesses adapting well to AI search share a few common traits. They treat content as an investment rather than a volume game. They've audited their site structure and fixed the technical issues that were quietly dragging performance down. And they've stopped chasing rankings in isolation and started focusing on whether users actually find what they need when they land on a page.

Mobile responsiveness and page speed, long preached as best practice, now carry direct weight in how AI systems assess site quality. The agency points out that these aren't new concepts. Many businesses just never got around to properly implementing them, and it's only now that the consequences are showing up clearly in their analytics.

AI as a Tool, Not a Threat

Digital Markitors is candid about using AI tools in its own work. For keyword research, content gap analysis, and tracking shifts in search behavior, AI-powered platforms have made the agency faster and more precise. But the work that determines whether a strategy actually lands, understanding a client's audience, building topical authority over time, making editorial judgements about what to say and how, still comes down to experienced people.

The agency's position is straightforward: AI is a capability, not a replacement. Marketers who treat it as a tool within a disciplined search strategy will gain an edge. Those who use it as a shortcut to produce more mediocre content faster will find themselves in a worse position than before.

For businesses reassessing their search investment in light of AI, Digital Markitors' advice is simple. Don't cut the budget. Fix the fundamentals. The brands that stay consistent through this period of change are the ones that will come out with a stronger organic presence on the other side.

About Digital Markitors

Digital Markitors is a Delhi-based digital marketing and seo agency specializing in search engine optimisation, content strategy, and organic growth. The agency works with businesses across sectors to build search visibility that holds up over time, through algorithm changes and shifting market conditions alike.

Website: https://www.digitalmarkitors.com

