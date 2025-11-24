VMPL

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 24: "AI is a supplement to human knowledge, not its replacement," remarked Hon'ble Mr. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission of India and Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, during the inaugural session of the two-day International Conference on "Lex Ex Machina: Interdisciplinary Dialogues for a Responsible Digital Future", hosted by the Faculty of Law, SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana.

Addressing a global audience, Hon'ble Justice Maheshwari underscored the ethical imperatives surrounding the use of artificial intelligence, cautioning that AI lacks independent cognition and may produce responses irrespective of their veracity. He further elaborated on the emerging jurisprudential challenges, particularly the attribution of rights and liabilities for actions undertaken by AI systems, with references spanning technological, legal, and medical domains.

Hon'ble Mr. Justice Mohan Peiris, Former Chief Justice of Sri Lanka and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations and Guest of Honour for the inaugural session of INCOLEM 2025, highlighted the transformative impact of AI across the legal profession. From judgment writing and legal drafting to research, he noted, AI is increasingly integral to legal workflows. However, he firmly asserted that AI must remain subordinate to human oversight, with its outputs governed by human-defined algorithms and ethical frameworks.

In his presidential address, the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor of SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, reflected on the profound societal shifts driven by digital connectivity and technological evolution. Drawing upon the philosophical tenets of dharma, he called for a principled approach to AI legislation in India--one that harmonises legal innovation with constitutional and ethical safeguards across jurisdictions.

The conference witnessed participation from distinguished academicians and professionals representing the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Argentina, Romania, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and numerous other nations, making the inaugural session a truly global confluence of ideas and perspectives.

The proceedings commenced with a Welcome Address by the Dean, Faculty of Law and Conference Director, INCOLEM 2025, Prof. V. K. Singh and concluded with a Vote of thanks delivered by the Organising Secretary, Dr. Shubham Singh Bagla.

Eminent Jurist Prof. Upender Baxi while addressing the valedictory session of the Conference considered the increasing role of artificial intelligence and cautioned about the malicious use of AI. He specifically pointed out that technology is human derived but it cannot do justice because in the absence of human touch it is not justice in real sense. Prof. Baxi emphasised that human right impact assessment is also required before making available new technologies.

Registrar Prof. Dr. V. Samuel Raj thanked the participants and resource person who joined from various parts India and abroad. He mentioned that these academic discussions on the emerging legal issues spreads a critical awareness in public and take our society forward. Prof. Samuel pointed out that the with the increase use of AI and technology pendency in the courts can be reduced.

