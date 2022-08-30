Aishanya and Dhruvika mesmerise the audience with their live performance of the duet Arangetram at Triveni Kala Sangam

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): Indian classical dancers - Aishanya Mathur and Dhruvika Chaudhary - mesmerised the audience with their graceful duet Arangetram performance held at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi on August 28.

For those unaware, "Arangetram" is the Tamil word for "ascending the stage" by a dancer upon completing their training. It is the first time a student of Indian classical dance and music has performed publicly after extensive training. This achievement qualifies the dancer to perform classical dance professionally and instruct others.

Aishanya and Dhruvika, born on the same day, share an exceptional bond and have been learning this art form together for the last 12 years under the guidance of their teacher Dr. Indira Murugesan of Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. The duo started their training in Bharatnatyam from the tender age of 4 and have been working tirelessly to improve their skills in this art form.

Aishanya and Dhruvika have had the privilege of representing India in the International folklore Gala organised in seven cities across Italy. They were also part of the contingent of several classical dancers who performed at the World Cultural festival in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Nitin Mathur, the father of Aishanya, said, "It was a proud moment for us when she was performing live on the stage. She has completed her Madhyama Pratham and studying in 11th standard. Her interest in Bharatnatyam started when she was just four years old."

Sunaina Chaudhary, the mother of Dhruvika, said, "Both the girls mesmerised the audience with their scintillating performance of Arangetram. She has worked hard for the last 12 years to achieve success and completed her Madhyamapoorna (diploma) in Bharatnatyam."

