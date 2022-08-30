Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm on August 31. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that is commemorated with immense love, excitement and festivities across the country. The celebrations are particularly grand in Maharashtra. Traditionally, to mark Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganapati Chaturthi, people invite idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes and offer prayers, aartis and an array of delicacies to the almighty to appease him. There are various aspects of Ganesh Festival preparation that are already in full swing. One important thing that people often prepare for, in advance, is the Ganpati Mandap decoration and Ganesh Makhar and Sinhasan styles. Whether you are planning to invest in Ganpati Makhars or Make DIY Ganesh Chaturthi decorations, here’s all the inspiration and guide you need. Ganpati Makhar Decoration Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s How To Decorate Lord Ganesha Idol, Mandap and Singhasan for Ganeshotsav at Home (Watch Videos).

Simple & Quick DIY Backdrop for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

All you need is some paper, a study command on your hand, some paint and battery-operated LED lights to make this beautiful tree-of-life-inspired backdrop for your Ganesh Idol.

Going All Out for Ganpati Festival 2022

If DIY and arts and crafts are your things and you want to create a Makhar that will turn heads, then this is perfect for you. This intricate and unique Makhar is surely unlike anything we have seen in the markets!

Budget-Friendly Ganesh Makhar Decor Idea

If you want to create a backdrop for Ganesh Puja but do not wish to shell out too much time or money or take up too much space, this easy-to-follow tutorial using a festive Dupatta or cloth is perfect for you!

Simple and Professional DIY Ideas

This DIY is for those who have a good command over painting and want to create a professional-looking Makhar for an economic budget!

One for All the Design Masters

If the Ganesh festival has been your jam and you enjoy preparing for this festive occasion weeks in advance, this is for you. This professional-looking design needs everything from fairy lights to white chiffon dupatta to torans!

We hope these designs add to the festivities. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

