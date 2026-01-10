PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 10: Akina, a new aesthetics and spa destination, has officially launched with a distinctive proposition that brings together premium salon services and advanced aesthetic treatments under one roof. Designed for today's evolving beauty and wellness consumer, Akina aims to bridge the gap between routine grooming and science-led aesthetic care.

Unlike traditional salons or standalone clinics, Akina operates as a hybrid model. The space offers a full-service salon experience including haircuts, hair colour, hair Botox, keratin treatments and nail services, alongside an aesthetic clinic delivering treatments such as HydraFacial, OxyGeneo and laser hair reduction using medical-grade technology.

At the core of Akina's philosophy is the belief that effective beauty care requires both consistency and expertise. While salon services address regular maintenance and styling needs, aesthetic treatments focus on deeper skin and hair concerns through technology-backed procedures performed by trained professionals.

What Sets Akina Apart

Akina's differentiation lies in its integrated approach to beauty and aesthetics. Clients do not need to choose between a salon and a clinic. They can access both in a familiar environment designed to be comfortable, hygienic and results-driven.

Key USPs include:

- A combined salon and aesthetic clinic model offering convenience and continuity of care- Advanced treatments such as HydraFacial, OxyGeneo and Laser Hair Reduction delivered using FDA-cleared machines- Trained specialists and structured consultations for every aesthetic service- Strict hygiene protocols and transparent treatment planning- A focus on visible, sustainable results rather than quick cosmetic fixes

The brand also places strong emphasis on education, helping clients understand the science behind treatments, expected outcomes and long-term maintenance, thereby building trust and informed decision-making.

Growing Demand for Aesthetic-Led Wellness

With increasing awareness around skin health, preventive aesthetics and non-invasive procedures, Akina is positioned to serve a rapidly growing segment of consumers seeking credible, technology-backed solutions without compromising on comfort or experience.

The aesthetics and spa category in India continues to see strong growth, driven by younger consumers, rising disposable incomes and greater acceptance of aesthetic treatments. Akina's hybrid format is designed to meet this demand while maintaining operational efficiency and scalability.

Franchise Partnerships Open

As part of its growth strategy, Akina is now opening conversations for franchise partnerships across key urban markets. The franchise model is designed for partners looking to enter the premium salon and aesthetics space with a structured, brand-led approach.Franchise partners will benefit from:

- A proven hybrid business model- Brand positioning support and marketing frameworks- Standardised service protocols and training- Technology and vendor guidance- Ongoing operational and brand support

Akina aims to partner with entrepreneurs who share its commitment to quality, transparency and long-term brand building.

About Akina

Akina is a premium aesthetics and spa destination offering salon services and advanced aesthetic treatments in one integrated space. Built on the principles of expertise, technology and personalised care, Akina focuses on delivering real results through safe, structured and science-backed services.

Please Visit For More Information: https://akina.in/https://www.instagram.com/akina_salonFor enquiries contact +91 9599811791

