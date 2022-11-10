Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI/PNN): Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly. Today on World Sight Day, Alcon India supported Bangalore-based NGOs by organising eye screening camps and providing spectacles to children who needed vision corrections. The partnered NGOs were Jeevitha Anathshrama, which shelters 30 children, and Sneh Ghar, which has close to 100 children in their facility. Children were screened for eye conditions, and those in need were provided with vision correction aids per their prescriptions. Alcon has committed to delivering 150,000 vision screenings to children and comprehensive care for those in need by 2025. Alcon India's screening is a small step in achieving this goal.

Jeevitha Anathshrama is a community orphanage for both boys and girls. It is currently home to over 30 children aged 6 -16 years. The children at this orphanage took part in the screening camp and actively participated in a magic show. Sneh Ghar orphanage provides care to abandoned children by protecting their rights in line with UNCRC. The children here heartily welcomed all the volunteers and shared their dreams and aspirations.

Globally, at least 450 million children have an eyesight condition that needs treatment1 Children with vision impairments often struggle in school, and they may experience low self-esteem and limited socio-economic opportunities in the future2 When compared to children living under parental care, and children living in underprivileged circumstances, are at a higher risk of developing ocular diseases3

On occasion, Amar Vyas, India Surgical Franchise Head and Country Manager at Alcon India said, "As a leading company in eye care, we believe everyone should have equal access to eye care. Identifying the visual condition in children and prescribing corrective spectacles will make a huge difference in the child's experience of the world. It will benefit the child's performance in school, hence ensuring a better future" Speaking on World Sight Day, he added, "On this day, we pledge to Love Your Eyes. A large part of our perception and knowledge is through vision. Timely eye check-ups can prevent multiple issues to our vision and life experiences."

Regardless of age, gender, or financial status, every child has the right to good eyesight. Screening kids for visual impairments and early corrections can largely impact their learning. It has been observed that wearing glasses reduces the chances of a kid failing in class by 44 per cent. 4 Visual health plays a vital role in a child's academic performance. Those kids who can view the blackboard clearly, often perform better academically. A person's eyesight directly impacts their quality of life.5

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

