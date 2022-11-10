Jennifer Aniston will forever be our Rachel - the one who found her lobster in Ross! It's been years since we are obsessing over this Friends beauty and yet, each day she gives us new reasons to adore her. Currently, Aniston is busy with her Apple TV series The Morning Show and she's serving some delightful looks in almost every episode. Recently, Aniston was featured as the cover girl for Allure magazine's new edition and boy did she look hot! Jennifer Aniston Turns Into 'Rachel' and Surprises FRIENDS Fans on Central Perk Sets! (Watch Video).

It won't be wrong to say that Jennifer in her 50s is still giving actresses in their 20s a run for their money. Her recent photoshoot is a testament to that. The We're the Millers actress had always been popular with the masses and her Fandom has definitely not decreased but only multiplied in all these years. From going bold to playing it safe but chic, Jennifer's magazine covers have always been a treat for sore eyes. After ogling at her very recent picture, we decided to reminisce about some of her other best covers from the recent past. Wanna check 'em out? Keep scrolling below. Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Calls Barbra Streisand Her 'Inspiration'.

Jennifer Aniston for Fairlady

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston for People

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston for Instyle

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston for Instyle

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston for Interview

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston's Allure cover was the last print edition of the magazine as they plan to go digital from hereon.

