New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI/Mediawire): Recently, GM launched a new campaign with the Mumbai Metro which is gaining a lot of attention. The new campaign was launched on May 18, 2022, by Jayanth Jain, CEO of GM Modular. As part of the campaign, GM branded the entire metro coaches both internally and externally for 2 trains on Line-1, from Versova to Ghatkopar. Besides attracting attention at the metro stations, the vibrant red creative is also reaching the people outside the stations.

GM is one of the leading switches and home electrical companies in India and has introduced revolutionary products like new generation switches, home automation solutions, LED lights, fans, and much more. With this campaign, GM aims to increase awareness and recall for the brand in Mumbai.

Talking about this association, Jain said, "We explored this innovative idea with Hyderabad and received a tremendous response towards it. And considering Mumbai, we anticipated a huge attention with this concept. I would like to thank Mumbai Metro and Times OOH for planning and executing this campaign. Mumbai metro is a highly effective medium for advertising and we look forward to take complete advantage of this fantastic branding opportunity."

Kumarpal added "This being the 1st metro line in Mumbai, it has already become the lifeline to all the commuters, with approximately 6 lakhs commuters taking the metro every day, it is an extremely effective media to advertise.

GM Modular was very keen to be present in a big way at Mumbai Metro. They took multiple full train branding for the long term to create a long-lasting effect. We worked closely with them and Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd for the execution of this unique campaign. We are extremely proud of our association with the brand and for bringing this project to life. We would also like to thank Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd for their support in executing this project," said, Rohit Chopra, COO - Times OOH.

To know more: https://gmmodular.com/

