Surabaya [Indonesia], September 15: Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City, the first Aloft in Surabaya and part of Marriott International, introduces a fresh destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) in East Surabaya. Designed for today's business and social events, the hotel features expansive, tech-ready venues complemented by bold design and lifestyle-driven hospitality.

Connected directly to Pakuwon City Mall, the city's largest lifestyle complex, the hotel offers unmatched convenience for business delegates. Its location also provides quick access to Kenjeran Beach, the Suramadu Bridge, and Juanda International Airport, making it a practical choice for both domestic and international travelers.

Flexible Spaces for Every Occasion

The property's seven Tactic rooms feature modern design, colorful details, and adaptable layouts that inspire creativity. The ballroom spans 489 square meters with high ceilings, a generous pre-function foyer, and advanced audiovisual support. From product launches and conferences to weddings and exhibitions, every event can be tailored with a modern edge.

"As much as Aloft is about bold design and expressive energy, this hotel is also built for the business community," said Reza Aryawarman, Multi-Property General Manager of Pakuwon Portfolio Hotels under Marriott International. "We're proud to introduce a new MICE destination in East Surabaya, with facilities that cater to corporate and social events of every scale."

True to the Aloft brand, the hotel combines business with lifestyle. Delegates can enjoy Asian comfort food with a modern twist at Vibe Restaurant, unwind over live music and cocktails at Echo Lounge & Bar, or connect casually at W XYZ® bar. For quick bites at any hour, Re:fuel by Aloft® keeps energy flowing 24/7.

Local Story, Global Energy

Adding a Surabaya twist, the hotel introduces mascots Elzo (Electric-Zone) and Keppy (Kepo and Happy), creative reinterpretations of the city's folklore icons, Sura and Baya. Originating from the mural series "Merasa Bahagia" by Surabaya-born artist Peter Rhian (Redmiller Blood), the characters now appear in murals, digital art, and limited-edition merchandise, bringing local identity into a global stage.

The hotel features 233 loft-inspired guest rooms and suites, equipped with platform beds, walk-in showers, and 55-inch smart TVs. Smart layouts and modern amenities make the rooms ideal for both work and relaxation. Above each bed, variations of the "Merasa Bahagia" mural add a vibrant design detail, while large windows showcase views of Surabaya's skyline, Kenjeran Beach, or the Suramadu Bridge.

Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City proudly participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program. Members earn and redeem points for stays at more than 30 brands worldwide, unlocking exclusive benefits and curated experiences.

Bookings and event inquiries are now open at www.aloftsurabayapakuwoncity.com.

Pakuwon Group is one of Indonesia's leading real estate developers, known for its visionary approach in shaping urban living through integrated developments. With over four decades of experience, Pakuwon has built an impressive portfolio of mixed-use superblocks combining retail, residential, office, and hospitality components across key cities in Indonesia. The Group owns and operates landmark developments such as Tunjungan Plaza and Pakuwon Mall in Surabaya, Gandaria City in Jakarta, and Pakuwon Mall Jogja. In hospitality, Pakuwon continues to expand its presence with a growing collection of award-winning hotels under renowned international brands including Sheraton, The Westin, Four Points, Fairfield, and Marriott Hotels in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Yogyakarta, and Bekasi. Pakuwon is committed to delivering impactful destinations that enhance the way people live, work, shop, and stay. For more information, visit www.pakuwonjati.com.

With over 230 hotels now open in 33 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels provides a forward-thinking hotel experience that helps guests enjoy the things they love while on the road. From gaming to cocktails and pet-friendly amenities, the brand offers flexibility with modern, welcoming spaces that encourage social interaction. The grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft® includes offerings such as cold brew coffee and breakfast sandwiches, while the W xyz bar features a vibrant social scene, unique music-inspired cocktail menu and easy-to-share light bites. The brand's pet-friendly program ArfSM (Animals R Fun) welcomes guests' furry friends to the hotel with special in-room pet amenities. Aloft connects people and places through local know-how and cultural nods that give guests the ultimate freedom to choose their own adventure. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

