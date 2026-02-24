Singapore, February 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held discussions with Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng, and Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, Kong Wy Mun.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said he witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Invest UP and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise to establish a strategic partnership.

Uttar Pradesh CM on X posted, "Held a substantive discussion with Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology, Singapore, and Mr. Kong Wy Mun, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Cooperation Enterprise. Witnessed the signing of an MoU between @_InvestUP and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise to establish a strategic partnership focused on institutional capacity building, policy framework development and structured knowledge exchange to support sustainable economic growth, digital transformation and infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh."

The Chief Minister also held a meeting with Kerry Mok, President and Chief Executive Officer of SATS. In his presence, SATS Ltd signed an MoU for the development of a world-class cargo complex at Noida International Airport, Jewar, along with the establishment of a Taj SATS air catering kitchen that will serve Jewar as well as other airports across North India.

"Held an engaging discussion with Mr Kerry Mok, President and Chief Executive Officer of SATS, in Singapore today. In his presence, SATS Ltd signed an MoU for the development of a world class cargo complex at Noida International Airport, Jewar, along with the establishment of a Taj SATS air catering kitchen that will serve Jewar as well as other airports across North India. This partnership will boost trade, strengthen supply chains and generate significant employment opportunities, further reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's position as a leading aviation and logistics hub," CM posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore. (ANI)

