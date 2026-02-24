VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Amarak Chemicals FZC, an associate company of the Aries Group of Companies, has commenced operations at a fully automated sulphur manufacturing facility at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) in Dubai, strengthening the company's global production and export capabilities.

Also Read | Why Did IBM Stock Price Fall 13% Today, February 24?.

The facility has a capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes per annum for the manufacture of Sulphur Bentonite and value-added sulphur allied products for international markets.

The manufacturing facility was formally inaugurated by Shri B. G. Krishnan, Consul (Economic, Trade & Commerce), Consulate General of India, Dubai, in the presence of Saoud AlAwadhi, Director - Sales Jafza, and the Board of Directors of the Aries Group of Companies.

Also Read | 'Pentagon Pizza Index' Spikes as US Deploys Military Aircraft Toward Middle East Over Iran Crisis.

Designed as an Industry 4.0-ready plant, the facility has been built to deliver high levels of automation, productivity, precision, and safety.

Registered under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Jafza-based manufacturing facility allows Amarak Chemicals FZC to manufacture in the UAE and export duty-free to India, while serving multiple international markets efficiently from a single production hub.

Amarak currently exports to 13 countries across South America, Asia-Pacific and other regions, including Brazil, Australia and New Zealand. The new Dubai facility enhances Amarak's ability to meet growing global demand for high-quality sulphur-based agricultural inputs, supported by dependable supply chains.

The project reflects growing India-UAE industrial collaboration, combining Indian process and product expertise with the UAE's world-class infrastructure and logistics ecosystem. Amarak Chemicals FZC has also established long-term partnerships with leading sulphur suppliers in the UAE, ensuring raw material security, quality consistency and supply continuity.

Commenting on the inauguration, Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, Group Chairman of the Aries Group of Companies, said: "Our investment in Jafza reflects the Aries Group's long-term commitment to building world-class manufacturing capabilities in agricultural inputs and to becoming the preferred global supplier for quality, consistent, and innovative fertilizers. Amarak Chemicals FZC represents our belief that Indian manufacturing excellence, when combined with the UAE's enabling ecosystem, can successfully serve farmers and markets across the world."

Dr. Mirchandani further added that Jafza plays a strategic role in the company's global plans. "Jafza significantly reduces our logistics costs, improves speed to market, and enhances access to key geographies. It is an ideal location for our next phase of expansion into global markets."

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, said: "It is great to see Amarak Chemicals bring this new facility into operation at Jebel Ali Free Zone. The investment adds depth to Jafza's critical agribusiness sector and will support farmers across the region by improving access to essential agricultural inputs and strengthening overall food supply chains."

The inauguration was attended by customers from seven countries who toured the facility and reviewed its technology upgrades, automation standards, and product development capabilities. Several indicated their intent to enter into long-term supply contracts with Amarak Chemicals FZC for 2026 and beyond, reflecting confidence in the company's manufacturing scale, quality systems, and global reliability.

With the inauguration of this new facility, Amarak Chemicals FZC strengthens its position as a globally competitive manufacturer for sulphur-based agricultural solutions, reinforcing the growing role of India-UAE industrial partnerships.

About Amarak Chemicals EZC:

For more information please visit: www.amarakfzc.com

About Aries Agro Limited:

Aries Agro Limited is India's largest and most respected manufacturer and marketer of specialty fertilisers. Reaching over 9 million farmers across 26 Indian states, the company grows over 107 different crops. Our manufacturing capacity reaches 150,000 MT for over 130 products, spread across six manufacturing units in India and the UAE. This provides us with the unique capability to deliver customised, best-in-class crop nutrition solutions at scale to our global partners. For more information, please visit our website at www.ariesagro.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)