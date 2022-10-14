Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): If you're on a lookout for a new smartwatch or headphone or want to upgrade to a better performing laptop this festive season - make the most of the current Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 which brings to you some 'dazzling' and 'blockbuster'deals and offers on latest products from top brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Noise, Boat, Mi and much more. Customers can also avail additional offers on Credit & Debit Cards & EMI transactions from leading partner banks such as Axis Bank, Citi Bank and ICICI Bank. These offers are live till October 16 so what are you waiting for?

For more details click here

Also Read | Kantara Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Rishab Shetty’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Here are some products available on Amazon.in with best deals and offers from sellers during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

- HP 14s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop: Make the most of your day with HP 14s diagonal Laptop, featuring reliable performance and an expansive display. It comes with better clarity, lightweight, windows 11, Intel core i3, FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge Display. With the power of 2 million pixels and 1920 X 1080 resolution, experience digital content like never before only at Rs 37,040.

Also Read | Redmi A1+ With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; First Sale on October 17, 2022.

- Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3 Laptop: Honor MagicBook X 15 - magic at first sight comes with Window 11, thin and light premium aluminum body, eye comfort full view display, 65W Type-C Fast charging and 2-in-1 fingerprint power button. It is built for performance and is powered by Intel Core i3-10110U processor and ensures improved efficiency and seamless multitasking. You can avail it at Rs 29,990.

- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: Unleash the intensity with Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen. It comes with 15.6"FHD display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics, 8GB RAM DDR4-3200 memory, Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, 2x2W HD Stereo Speakers. It also comes with best-in-class support from Lenovo services to protect your product. You can avail it at Rs 56,990.

- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 comes with 15.6" FHD Thin & Light display, 45W Battery, built-in camera, HD Dolby Audio speakers, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 2 Years onsite manufacturer warranty. You can avail it at Rs 38,190.

- Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch: Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch comes with Smart Call & Advanced Bluetooth Tech, 1.69" sharp and bright display, Noise Health Suite, 150+ Cloud Watch Face, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, IP68 water resistance, Longer Battery. You can avail it at Rs 1,699.

- Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE is heavy on features and light on price. It comes with retina display, powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy and safe, multi-tasking,64-bit dual core S5 processor, Up to 2x faster than S3 processor. You can avail it at Rs 27,900.

- boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch - boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch comes with 1.69 inch HD full touch display with 500 nits of brightness that will bring every detail to life! Its ultra slim and lightweight design of the watch is ideal to keep you surfing your wave all day! Now you can track your daily activity: calories burnt & steps taken. You can get this for Rs 1,499.

- boAtAirdopes 121v2 - boAtAirdopes 121v2 offers a nonstop playback of up to 3.5H with each charge and an additional 10.5H playtime. With a dual tone finish on a lightweight ergonomic design weighing just around 4g per earbud, get ready to groove in full flow. It possesses powerful 8mm drivers that pump out immersive auditory experience all day long. You can buy this for Rs 999.

- boAtRockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Neckband - It ensures that you Leave all charging worries at bay as it comes with a humongous battery back up of upto 40 hours. The unbeatable boAt signature sound shines through no matter what are you playing courtesy its 10mm drivers. Its multi-function Integrated controls lends an intuitive listening experience with volume increase and Decrease and Stop and Play buttons. You can get this for Rs 1,099.

- Mi Pad 5 - Mi Pad 5 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB Internal Storage. It has 13MP Rear Camera with 4K recording and 8MP Front camera. It also has Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos. You can buy this for Rs 24,999.

- GoPro HERO11 Black Waterproof Action Camera - It offers unbelievable Image Quality With 5.3K video that gives you 91 per cent more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665 per cent more than 1080p. HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality. A water- repelling lens cover even helps eliminate lens flare and other artifacts to make your photos and videos even more stunning. You can get this for Rs 50,982.

- HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer - It is known to be a 3-in-1 print, copy, and scan. Compact, affordable black and white printer, perfect for home use. It provides easy mobile printing since you can print, scan, and copy from your smartphone using the HP Smart app. You can buy this for Rs 20,299.

- TP-Link AC1200 Mbps Archer A6 Smart WiFi - It is a AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi with 867 Mbps at 5 GHz and 300 Mbps at 2.4 GHz band. It used MU-MIMO Technology that simultaneously transfers data to multiple devices for 2x faster performance. It supports AP Mode to transform your wired connection into wireless network. You can get this for Rs 2,299.

- HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive - It comes with durable metal charming appearance which brings a great sense of style. It has a lidless, compact design with integrated strap-hole and it is temperature proof, shock-proof, and vibration-proof. You can buy this for Rs 429.

As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India has introduced the Diamonds Festive Rewards Program. While "Bonus Diamonds" have been credited to customers basis their past shopping on Amazon.in, they can continue to earn "Diamonds" by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay. Prime customers can earn twice the Diamonds compared to non-Prime customers for every purchase. These "Diamonds" can be redeemed for exciting cashbacks on shopping during the Great Indian Festival 2022, or to unlock games with a chance to win exciting sweepstakes. There are also several Amazon Pay partner offers that can be redeemed with Diamonds. Customers can visit the "Diamonds page" on Amazon.in Mobile-App to check their Diamonds balance, learn how to earn more Diamonds, and be sale ready for to redeem their Diamonds on exciting offers!"

Amazon LIVE: This GIF, customers can directly interact with experts who will showcase products, unveil top deals, answer customer questions in real-time, and offer limited-duration deals. We are looking to work with more than 150 influencers to generate 600 live streams to help customers make an informed purchase decision. We also have livestreams where customers can avail LIVE-only discounts.

The above information, deals, discounts have been provided by sellers and/or brands and displayed by Amazon on an 'as-is' basis. Amazon does not endorse these claims and makes no representations as to the accuracy, correctness, reliability or validity of such claims and information and does not provide any guarantees or warranties of any kind, express or implied, whatsoever in relation to the same. Offer is valid until stocks last. 'Amazon.in is an online marketplace and the word store refers to a storefront with selection offered by sellers.'

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.

For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus

For news on Amazon, follow www.twitter.com/AmazonNews_IN

'Amazon.in is an online marketplace and the word store refers to a storefront with selection offered by sellers.'

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)