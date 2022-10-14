Redmi India has officially launched the A1+ smartphone today. Recently, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi A1 handset in India at Rs 6,499, and now, it has launched the A1+ device. It will be made available for purchase starting October 17, 2022, at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Xiaomi's retail stores. It will be offered in black, light blue, and light green colours. Redmi A1+ India Launch Set for October 14, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Redmi A1+ sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x700 pixels, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

#Giveaway Q2 What is the tagline of the newly launched #RedmiA1Plus? - Safe, secure, and sleek - Live life A1 size - Stylish Bhi, Secure Bhi Like, RT, & answer using #RedmiA1Plus #StylishBhiSecureBhi to win! #Contest — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 14, 2022

For photography, the handset gets an 8MP AI-backed dual rear camera module and a 5MP front shooter. The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The handset also comes with an accelerometer, a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for over 20 Indian languages. Coming to the pricing, Redmi A1+ is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB + 32GB model and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

