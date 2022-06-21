New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/SRV): The Reader's Cafe has been serving Delihites the much-needed quiet zones to devour books amidst the busy urban life as people relish the quiet time and coffee served by The Reader's Cafe throughout the year. Now, Ambuj Yadav is ready to set up the restaurant count to 5 by next year.

Explaining the concept of his new restaurants and cafes Owner of The Reader's Cafe Pvt Ltd says, "In December we will be bringing new cafes. It is a new cafe with the same theme with an amazing menu, something that customers have never tried before with books, coffee, and delicious food. The outlets will be opening in many locations in Delhi/ NCR".

The elegantly designed The Reader's Cafe - A cafe offering the perfect dining cum book reading experience is now all set to expand towards central Delhi. The Cafe has 2 branches already existing in Noida sec 18 and another in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Looking a the exponential increase in the cafe-style food lovers and bibliophiles and the limited availability of limited high-end exclusive dishes, hot and cold freshly brewed coffees this book cum cafe concept brand has originated under the flagship of Ambuj Yadav.

Coffee and Books make the best combination and the idea of a place that brought these both together always appealed to Ambuj a lot. His cafe is familiar not only with the common audience but celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vindu Dara Singh, and Laxmi Agarwal have visited the cafe too. Besides this, the book launches also take place in The Reader's Cafe

The invincible restaurateur and cafe owner - Ambuj Yadav has revolutionized the way people think about the restaurant industry. Ambuj is now planning to take the industry by storm by introducing new restaurants and cafes in Delhi NCR. One of the riskiest endeavours an entrepreneur can do is to start his own venture especially if it's in a competitive environment such as the hospitality industry

Ambuj, a young and spirited entrepreneur is pioneering in the food industry and is standing strong throughout his journey. No doubt, his hard work paid off and his cafe won the 'Radio City Icon Award' in 2018 for bringing an interesting concept to the hospitality industry.

