Business News | American Tourister X LoveChild Masaba Launch the Urban Collection: Your Next Travel Obsession for the Holidays

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: American Tourister teams up with LoveChild Masaba for the launch of the 'Urban Collection', a stylish new line of luggage that is set to become your next travel obsession for the holidays. Bringing together functionality with unmistakable fashion-forward design, this collaboration infuses vacation-ready energy into every suitcase.

This trendy, colourful campaign celebrates the spirit of wanderlust with a bold visual language that screams 'holiday mode'. The Urban Collection is an ode to modern-day travellers who crave both style and substance. This collection infuses American Tourister's international imagery with Masaba's signature bold prints and playful motifs, creating luggage that stands out both in style and functionality.

Just in time for the summer getaway season, American Tourister X LoveChild Masaba collection captures the spirit of celebration, adventure, and relaxation and carries quirky holiday motifs in the designs. This range is all about celebrating travel as a joyful ritual.

Known for her distinct aesthetic, Masaba Gupta not only lends her creative genius to the collection but also stars in the campaign, showcasing her signature blend of style, confidence, and charm. With perky, vibrant colours and holiday-inspired prints, the collection reflects Masaba's free-spirited design DNA, brought together with American Tourister's global reputation for travelling smoothly and in style.

The campaign captures Masaba in playful, vibrant settings mirroring the versatility of the collection. Whether it's a burst of pastel, or a tropical motif, each suitcase stands out on the carousel and turns every travel moment into a photo-op.

Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director Marketing, Samsonite South Asia, shared "This collection is all about celebrating the joy of travel with a fresh, youthful energy. This collaboration with LoveChild by Masaba is a celebration of bold individuality and the vibrant spirit of travel. We've always believed that luggage can be both stylish and functional, and the Urban Collection truly embodies that philosophy. With its playful colours, fresh prints, and standout design, this collection is a perfect reflection of the modern Indian traveller, confident, expressive, and ready for adventure."

Masaba Gupta, Founder, LoveChild Masaba said, "LoveChild is a bold expression of self and with the Urban Collection, we wanted to channel that energy into something as essential as luggage. For me, travel is all about the journey and feeling like my most authentic self; keeping that as core inspiration for the collaboration, we brought the playfulness of LoveChild and functionality of American Tourister to curate a quirky, colourful, and built to stand out collection for the modern day travellers."

The collection offers a new-age, fresh look for luggage, making it the perfect companion for jet-setters, digital nomads, and holidaymakers who don't want to blend in. The polycarbonate luggage is designed with both style and function in mind, making it an ideal travel companion for any journey. Equipped with a TSA-approved lock, it ensures enhanced security during transit, while smooth-rolling double wheels offer effortless manoeuvrability through airports and city streets. The interior features a specially printed lining to protect belongings, along with multiple organiser pockets that simplify packing and keep essentials neatly in place. Adding to its appeal, the luggage comes with a global warranty, making international travel truly stress-free.

Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M49fc9YjH6U

About American Tourister

American Tourister is a globally recognized brand that offers a wide range of stylish and durable travel gear. With a commitment to quality and innovation, American Tourister continues to set new standards in the travel industry, providing travellers with reliable and trendy solutions for all their travel needs.

For more information, visit https://www.americantourister.in/ or follow us on

https://www.instagram.com/amtouristerin/

