BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23: The Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET), Deemed to be University, established in India in the year 2007, conducted its 13th Annual Convocation recently at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, Chennai under the leadership of Founder and Chancellor Dr. Ramachandran. Prof. Dr. V. Rajendran, the Vice-Chancellor of the University welcomed the participants, and other dignitaries; introduced the Doctor of Science-Honoris Causa recipients; and presented the Annual Report of the University highlighting the accomplishments of the University in the past one year.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: 40% Rise in Eye-Related Problems in National Capital Amid Worsening Air Quality.

Honourable Founder and Chancellor of the University, Dr. J. Ramachandran delivered the Convocation address and distributed Medals to the Rank Holders and Degrees to the successful graduands. Founder and Chancellor of the University, Dr. J. Ramachandran emphasized in the Convocation Address that shipping is entering into a new era where digitalization, decarbonization, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are the corner stones of future shipping and a tall order for innovation in maritime training and development is the need of the hour. To meet this demand, training must be the core focus of each and every maritime institution in our nation and their vision and mission statement of every training institution must be strategically aligned towards this focus.

As a recognition of outstanding contributions to the Maritime Sector, three distinguished maritime stalwarts were honored with Honorary Doctorates (Doctor of Science Honoris Causa). Capt. Rajesh Tandon, FNI, Chief Executive Officer - FOSMA, Maritime Consultant, Ex-Global Director at 'V Group', Ex-Chairman IMEC, Capt. Sartaj Gill, Global Director, Competence and Development at 'V Group,' and Joao Almeida, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonangol Marine Services, USA, received this prestigious Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Chancellor Dr. J Ramachandran. Felicitation Address was delivered by Dr. Rajesh Ramachandran, the Pro-Chancellor of AMET.

Also Read | France: Pilot Found Guilty of ‘Involuntary Manslaughter’, Banned From Flying After Skydiver Decapitated With Plane’s Wing During Jump Over Bouloc-En-Querc in 2018.

In the Felicitation Address, Dr. Rajesh has recalled the 30 years journey of AMET through which, it has evolved into a "Global Maritime Knowledge Hub". Further he had congratulated the recipients of Honorary Doctorates and cherished the happiness that two of them are AMET Alumni who are now occupying prominent positions in the shipping industry. Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasagam, Pro-Chancellor (Academics) presented the Doctor of Science Hororis Causa citation to the honorary Doctorate Awardees. Further, the Founder and Chancellor Dr. J Ramachandran distributed degrees to 874 Graduates including 23 PhD scholars. More than 1500 students, parents, invited VIPs and industry delegates have attended the 13th Convocation of the University.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)