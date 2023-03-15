Dubai [UAE], March 15 (ANI): Amid reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) having summoned the managing director and chairman of Lulu Group MA Yusuffali, to record his statements in connection to an ongoing investigation in the Life Mission case, the group's chief on Wednesday said that his firm is a structural company having thousands of employees.

In a press meeting held in Dubai, Yusuffali said, "Just ask the people who report that I got the summons and clear it. Mine is a structural company employing 65000 people. 310 crore rupees are paid as monthly salary outside India, and 25 crore rupees inside India. We have no problem with anyone saying anything. I have been in the Gulf for 50 years."

He added India is a democratic country while asserting that all the people have to live according to its constitution.

"We have to live under the rule of law. Will proceed accordingly. Yusuff Ali is not one to run away in fear when there are problems. I will not be afraid even if some social media people accuse me day and night. I will not back down from the cause of the poor and from my business. Lulu's legal department will look into it if legal action is required," Yusuffali claimed while speaking to the media in Dubai.

LIFE Mission was a project, which intended to provide homes to the poor who lost their houses in the Kerala floods of 2018. (ANI)

