In a crucial 13th encounter of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) will lock-horns with UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) on March 15 (Wednesday) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The upcoming fixture will be pivotal in determining the fate of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the remaining tournament. WPL 2023 Purple Cap List Updated: Saika Ishaque Continues Top Spot Stay, Hayley Matthews Climbs to Second Place.

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB are already in troubled waters after enduring five straight defeats in the competition. Their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) saw captain Smriti Mandhana losing to pressure after getting dismissed on mere eight runs. Elysse Perry has been the lone warrior with the bat for the team, scoring consistently. Her 67-run knock against DC led the team to a decent total of 150 runs. Though Richa Ghosh also added an important 37 off 16, the power-hitter lost her wicket at the momentous period of their innings. The domestic player Sobhana Asha delivered a brilliant spell of 2/27 but the remaining bowling couldn't provide the necessary breakthroughs. The team is yet to play up to their potential and get off to the mark.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz with two wins of four matches, are unbothered among the top three teams in the league stage so far. Alyssa Healy-led side lost a close contest to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. Despite the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Tahlia Mcgrath in the bowling attack, the team failed to restrict Mumbai Indians courtesy of Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational fifty. UP Warriorz does lack the batting depth, however, with skipper Alyssa Healy at the top scoring runs consistently and Tahlia Mcgrath in the middle, the team manages to compensate for that. The upcoming fixture has a lot to do with how the competition aligns in context to Knockouts in coming days. A win for RCB will mean the contest is well alive between the bottom three teams for the race of next round. Meanwhile, if UP Warriorz seals the show, RCB will be eliminated from the competition one for all. WPL 2023 Orange Cap List Updated: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Into Top Five, Meg Lanning Remains Highest Run-Getter.

When Is RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 13 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 13 of TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 15 (Wednesday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 13 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 13 of WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 13 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 13 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).