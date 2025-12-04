PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4: Amity University Jaipur successfully hosted the HR Conclave 2025. The high-impact event, themed 'Adapting, Advancing, Achieving: The Power of Continuous Learning in Tech-Driven Business Era', brought together leading HR professionals and over 400 students to address the seismic shifts in modern talent management.

The Conclave's inspiration stemmed from the critical need to bridge the gap between academic learning and the fast-evolving expectations of the HR industry, particularly concerning digital transformation and the future of work. The day was structured around two crucial panel discussions, featuring experts from diverse, impactful organizations.

During the first panel discussion, experts discussed the topic, 'From Students to Strategists - The Journey of Making Future Managers'. This session provided practical insights into campus-to-corporate transitions and essential employability skills. Distinguished speakers included Mr. Mohin Mohammed (Global Talent Attraction and Program Manager, Finastra), Ms. Aanchal Tandon (India Campus Lead, HCL), Mr. Rahul S. (Associate Director- HR, Grant Thornton LLP), and Mr. Sumit Rastogi (Deputy General Manager - HR, Hyfun).

During the second panel discussion, students learned about 'The Secrets of Thriving in the First Chapter of your Career', focusing on strategies for early career growth, leadership development, and navigating organizational culture. The key speakers included Mr. Abhay Singh (Regional HR- North, Eveready), Mr. Nitin Bajaj (AVP- Legal, DLF), Mr. Ovais Rehman (Director- HR, Wipro), and Mr. Rishi Seth (Sr. Director Growth & Strategic Initiatives, Fractal Analytics).

The event, which was attended by over 400 students from Amity Business School (ABS), Amity Institute of Information Technology (AIIT), and Amity School of Hospitality (ASH), along with faculty and leadership, delivered several salient points, including in-depth understanding of how technology is reshaping talent management and modern recruitment practices, exposure to competence-based hiring models and industry-driven skill requirements, and the imperative of continuous learning and leadership development for sustained career growth.

The event also focused on the practical strategies for navigating real-world HR challenges and understanding organizational culture. The Conclave successfully strengthened the critical link between academia and industry. It provided students with invaluable, real-time insights that will significantly enhance their career readiness and adaptability in a constantly changing business landscape.

About Amity University Rajasthan

Amity University Rajasthan is a clean, green 150-acre picturesque campus, situated amidst the oldest mountain ranges of the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. Recently, the university was ranked #278 in the prestigious QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025 and was featured in the band of 851-900 in the Asian University Rankings. The university also secured a spot in the 1001-1200 rank band Overall (World) in the Times Higher Education World Universities Rankings 2025. Additionally, it has been ranked in the 801-1000 band in THE World University Rankings 2026.

Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur, provides students with cutting-edge laboratories for languages, media studies, education, pharmacy, biotechnology, engineering, hotel management, business management, and scientific research, as well as sophisticated facilities for a variety of research projects.

The university develops student potential in ways that complement their academic endeavours, and has a well-connected and established alumni network, with alumni working in top national and international companies like Thomson Reuters, Wipro Technologies, and the Trident Group.

