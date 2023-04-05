Singapore, April 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Amplify Health Asia Pte Limited (Amplify Health), the pan-Asian integrated health technology solutions joint venture between AIA Group Limited and Discovery Limited, today announced the appointment of David Frankenfield to the role of Chief Data and Analytics Officer. David will be based in Singapore and will join Amplify Health's Executive Committee, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Axel Baur.

An accomplished leader, David joins Amplify Health from Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group, where he was most recently Vice President, Enterprise Data and Analytics, building and leading 3,300 data, technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) professionals and assembling one of the largest analytics teams in healthcare. David brings 20 years of experience in improving healthcare delivery through innovation, building out organisations and technologies across multiple geographies including the US, Europe and Asia. David holds a Masters in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from SUNY Buffalo in the US.

David will use his experience to oversee the scaling of Amplify Health's integrated data and analytics solutions throughout Asia as the company accelerates the rollout of its strategy to lead in the provision of integrated health technology solutions. David will lead Amplify Health's expanding team of highly skilled data and AI professionals and the development of a state of the art 'Data and Analytics as a Service' propositions to deliver better individual consumer and patient outcomes.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome David to Amplify Health. He has established a strong track record as a leader in fast-growing organisations who has built and commercialised value-based healthcare solutions that deliver great value for clients. We look forward to his contributions as we focus on the build-out of our integrated health solutions in close collaboration with AIA and other healthcare providers in the region," said Axel Baur, Chief Executive Officer of Amplify Health. "His entrepreneurial spirit will enable him to make valuable contributions as we focus on realising the tremendous opportunity that Asia presents us with."

"There has never been a more exciting time to join an organisation like Amplify Health, with its bold ambition of transforming the delivery of healthcare in a region that can benefit greatly from novel solutions," said David Frankenfield, Chief Data and Analytics Officer of Amplify Health. "Having previously built teams in Asia, I'm looking forward to applying my knowledge, experience, and creativity to solve for the complex challenges facing patients, payors, and providers in the region, at a truly innovative and solutions-led organisation. I look forward to working with an outstanding team to create a positive impact for all."

Amplify Health Asia Pte Limited is a pan-Asian integrated health technology solutions business creating value for all stakeholders in healthcare systems. Our integrated health technology solutions empower our clients to improve healthcare funding, access and delivery at every point in the value chain to improve the health and wellbeing of people and communities across Asia. Amplify Health Asia Pte Limited is a joint venture between AIA Group Limited and Discovery Limited, headquartered in Singapore.

