PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 24: The Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery Conference & Exhibition (AMSC) returns for its fourth edition from August 6-7, 2025, with an expanded focus on global participation and advanced education. Held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), AMSC 2025 will feature over 160 world-class speakers, 200 international brands, and 20 supporting partners, including 13 medical societies and 7 industry collaborators. More than 1,600 delegates from around the world are expected, with highlights including clinical innovation updates, live demonstrations, and expert insights from speakers representing over 30 countries.

Also Read | 'Hunter' Season 2 Review: Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff Shine in This 'Old-Fashioned Police-Gangster Story', Say Critics.

"AMSC Malaysia 2025 represents a global crossroads for aesthetic medicine, where regional insights meet international expertise. This year, we are not just sharing techniques, we are also building a collaborative future for the field by fostering dialogue, discovery, and innovation across borders," said Dr Tingsong Lim, President of the Malaysian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (MSAM) and Scientific Director of AMSC.

Elevating Aesthetic and Regenerative Care for Diverse Needs

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

AMSC Malaysia 2025 will explore a wide range of cutting-edge topics in aesthetic and regenerative medicine. These include Periorbital Rejuvenation, focusing on advanced techniques using fillers, threads, and devices to treat tear troughs and under-eye ageing; Melasma Management, with evidence-based protocols combining lasers, topicals, and regenerative treatments tailored for Asian skin; Facelift Techniques, covering both surgical and non-invasive approaches such as thread lifts, energy-based tightening, and facial sculpting; Longevity Medicine, exploring anti-ageing strategies that utilise semaglutide, hormones, peptides, and polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN); Regenerative Aesthetics, highlighting the use of exosomes, stem cells, and PRP to restore skin quality and stimulate collagen; Scar Treatment, featuring multi-modal solutions using lasers, injectables, and biostimulators for acne scars and post-surgical healing; and more.

Through these sessions, delegates will gain in-depth knowledge of current clinical trends, master advanced injection and device-based techniques, and learn how to apply combination approaches for improved patient outcomes. The conference provides ample opportunities for attendees to explore innovations in regenerative medicine, deepen their understanding of tailored treatments for diverse skin types and enhance their ability to meet the growing demands of specialised patient segments, including male aesthetics and ageing populations.

This year's AMSC welcomes a distinguished line-up of global experts who are redefining the standards of aesthetic and regenerative medicine:

* Dr Tingsong Lim (Malaysia) is an aesthetic doctor who has been involved in academic research and training on Asian facial and body aesthetics, clinical application of filler rheology, Facial Overfilled Syndrome, pigmentary disorders, energy-based medicine, and regenerative medicine. He is the President of the Malaysian Society of Aesthetic Medicine and a frequent speaker at top regional and international conferences.

* Dr Giovanni Salti (Italy) is a renowned plastic surgeon who specialises in fat surgery and regenerative fat therapy and has extensive global experience in nonsurgical cosmetic procedures. Over the last 20 years, he has been invited to numerous international scientific congresses and meetings on soft tissue fillers, botulinum toxin, cellulite, lasers, and minimally invasive aesthetics.

* Dr Nino Reisener (Germany) is an aesthetic doctor with global clinical exposure who has performed over 25,000 injections. He brings deep industry knowledge from over eight years of experience with one of the largest companies in the injectable industry, as well as more than 300 hours of clinical mentorship.

* Dr Monika Kavkova (Czech Republic) is an internationally certified expert in aesthetic, anti-ageing, and regenerative medicine, as well as dermatologic surgery. She is the owner and leading doctor at BE ELITE CLINIC in Prague and the scientific board director of Prague LAB (Aesthetic Dialogue international symposium).

* Dr Kyu-Ho Yi (South Korea) is an anatomist and adjunct professor at Yonsei University, with over 40 published papers. He is the Director of Maylin Clinic and Academic Director of the Korean Association of Laser, Dermatology, and Trichology.

* Dr Do Young Rhee (South Korea) is the Director of Heal House Dermatology and the Academic Director of KOREADERMA. A pioneer in combination therapies for Asian skin, he regularly speaks at the Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS), and KOREADERMA.

* Dr Susan Cheong (Macau SAR) is a plastic surgeon and PhD candidate at Southern Medical University, serving as International Liaison of the Chinese Association of Plastics and Aesthetics (CAPA). She bridges clinical aesthetics and scientific innovation, focusing on ECM-based regenerative strategies and anti-ageing innovations.

The PINOKIO Surgical Zone Returns with Expanded Hands-On Training

Returning for its eighth edition in Malaysia, the PINOKIO Surgical Zone at AMSC 2025 brings back Korea's leading surgical organisation for an expanded three-day programme from 6 to 8 August 2025. In a groundbreaking collaboration, AMSC partners with the Plastic Innovative Nasal Ormaxillofacial Korean International Organisation (PINOKIO) to deliver an immersive and focused surgical education experience tailored for professionals seeking to refine their techniques and deepen their anatomical understanding.

The agenda includes Day 1: Nose Surgery Focus, Day 2: Face and Chest Lift Techniques, and Day 3: Hands-on Cadaver Masterclass on Rhinoplasty and Surgical Facelift. Delegates will benefit from expert-led lectures, live cadaver dissections, and practical demonstrations guided by some of Asia's most respected surgeons. Additionally, the zone features a curated exhibition showcasing the latest tools and innovations in facial, nasal, and chest aesthetic surgery.

Additionally, the exhibition hall will feature leading global brands such as Merz Aesthetics, Juvederm,Skinvive, Neauvia, Oligio, Gouri, Karisma, Multifrax, Sinclair, and Plinest, offering delegates hands-on access to the latest innovations in injectables, energy-based devices, and regenerative solutions.

For more information about the event and to register, visit www.amsc.com.my.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)