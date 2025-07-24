After a decent Season 1, the Amazon MX Player series Hunter returned for its second season on July 24, 2025. The new season marks the return of Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram Sinha and showcases a high-octane clash between him and Jackie Shroff's gangster Salesman. Hunter Season 2 – Tootega Nahi, Todega follows the story of ACP Vikram Sinha as he navigates crime and corruption while dealing with personal struggles. The series explores his journey through Mumbai's underworld and exposes the dark secrets behind it. The series also features Anusha Dandekar, Rahul Dev, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht and Karanvir Sharma in key roles. Critics have now shared their verdict for Season 2 of Hunter online. ‘Hunter’ Season 2 Teaser Out: Suniel Shetty Reprises Role As ACP Vikram Sinha in Gritty Crime Saga, Jackie Shroff Joins the Cast.

‘Hunter’ Season 2 Review

Season 2 of Hunter has received mixed responses from critics. Some felt that it is the perfect police action story with an extra layer of masala, while others thought that the Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra directorial was too generic and left no impact. Another critic mentioned that the lead actors executed their performances well and also showered praise on the action sequences. Find detailed reviews for Hunter Season 2 below.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Hunter’ Season 2:

IWMBuzz: "CP Vikram Sinha (Suniel Shetty) is on another dangerous mission; Pooja’s life is at stake this time. But on this path, enemies and many old relationships and pains also come to the fore. And when characters like Jackie Shroff return as a ‘salesman’, every scene sends a chill down your spine. Once again, Sunil Shetty looks great in the role of ACP Vikram, and his charismatic style is perfect for the role. If you are a fan of old-fashioned police-gangster stories and are looking for masala in today’s story, then you can watch Hunter Season 2. Despite some shortcomings, the series succeeds in its purpose."

BollyWood Time: "Suniel Shetty's portrayal of ACP Vikram isn’t just about punches and punches. It’s about pain, regret, and righteous rage. Hunter Season 2 is like that vintage bike with new nitro fuel — familiar, comforting, but with enough modern masala to keep the engine roaring. It may not break new ground, but it doesn’t have to. It’s a good ol’ fashioned entertainer made for fans who crave retro swag, high-stakes action, and Bollywood-style emotional punches. Watch it for the power-packed face-off between Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, the nostalgic music integration, and that timeless thrill of watching legends do what they do best — fight, feel, and fire up the screen."

Popcorn Reviewss: "Despite decent performances, the second season of Hunter is a campy run-of-the-mill thriller that suffers from a hard-landing (literally speaking too). It is a 90s coded actioner that is so generic that it doesn’t leave any impact, thereby adding the drama to the long list of mediocrity that I have been consuming lately. Available on Amazon MX Player." ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Priyadarshan Says Paresh Rawal Apologised to Him for Quitting the Comedy Franchise, Reveals His ‘Personal Issues’ With Akshay Kumar Are Now Resolved.

