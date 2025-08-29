VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29: The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) successfully held its 23rd Annual Meet & Training Program (AMTP 2025) at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, with Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana Tourism Department & CEO, Industry and Investment Cell, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Mr. Ranjan invited industry leaders and CEOs to explore investment opportunities in Telangana and assured that the Government would extend out-of-the-way support to facilitate such investments, reaffirming the State's commitment to fostering growth in the amusement and attractions sector.

AMTP 2025, themed "Above & Beyond", witnessed record participation with more than 180 delegates representing 85 companies from across India, making it the most successful edition yet.

The biggest highlight of the event was the launch of IAAPI's mascot "GAJA", presented in spectacular style as dancers led the cheerful elephant mascot from the back of the audience to the stage in a lively performance. The mascot instantly won hearts and marked a historic step for IAAPI's brand identity and community engagement. In addition, the IAAPI jingle was also introduced during the program, giving the association a fresh, memorable rhythm to strengthen its voice and outreach.

Delegates also enjoyed an outstanding tour of Ramoji Film City and later visited Wonderla Amusement Park, giving them first-hand insights into world-class guest experiences and operations.

On Day 1, the program featured a special Talk Show at Mayalok on "Live Event & Entertainment - Transforming Guest Experience in Parks", with contributions from Vijay Yelakanti (Writer-Director), Narendra Rahurikar (CEO, D'fine Art Pvt. Ltd.), Bosco David (Bosco Dance Company), and TRL Rao (Associate VP, Ramoji Film City). The interactive discussion set the tone for the days ahead.

The following days offered a series of expert sessions and panels: Prof. Madhu Viswanathan (ISB Hyderabad) on behavioural science and the future of footfall; Ashwin Dange, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, and Alister Joseph on consumer engagement; Rajat Ojha (Gamitronics) on Indian IPs; Vinay Chataraju (Kritsnam Technologies) on smart water management; Indraneel Majumdar (Sarath City Capital Mall & Smartshop) on revenue strategies; Shashi Kant Doonga & Ajikrishnan A.G on safety response protocols; and M. Anand (CII-IGBC) on sustainable green parks.

The session on Visioning the Amusement Industry 2030, moderated by Rajeev Jalnapurkar (Guardian Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), brought together leading voices including Dheeran Choudhary (Wonderla Holidays Ltd.), Abbas Jabalpurwala (Timezone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), Dhimant Bakshi (Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.), and Shri Subba Rao (Vice Chancellor, Young India Skills University, Government of Telangana). A special highlight was Shri Subba Rao's announcement that the University will develop a specialised skills course for the amusement industry in partnership with IAAPI, which drew applause and cheers from delegates.

Speaking on the occasion, IAAPI Chairman Ankur Maheshwary said: "This year's AMTP has been a true launchpad - for bigger dreams, stronger partnerships, and a louder voice for our industry. With GAJA, the IAAPI jingle, and the Skills University partnership, we have added new energy and identity to our journey. Equally important, IAAPI is continuing its strong policy advocacy with the Government on GST rationalisation, industry recognition, and support for Indian manufacturing of rides and equipment. Safety remains central to our mission, and we are preparing to release the Amusement Industry Safety Handbook later this year. These efforts together strengthen our collective vision for a globally competitive, safe, and sustainable amusement ecosystem."

The event was decorated by the presence of Founder Members, Board Members, and Regional & State Chairpersons of IAAPI, whose dedication continues to strengthen the association's legacy and reach. Training Committee Chairman Mr. Rajeev Jalnapurkar and Vice Chairman Mr. Anand Lamdhade, who curated the entire program with precision and ensured flawless execution, set a new benchmark for AMTP.

1st Vice Chairmen Mr. Prashant Kanoria and 2nd Mr. Maneesh Verma displayed excellent leadership and involvement which was instrumental in shaping AMTP 2025. Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Prashant Kanoria encouraged delegates by saying that "we must try to take as much knowledge as possible whenever we can", reminding everyone of the value of continuous learning and collaboration in driving the industry forward.

The resounding success of AMTP 2025 now sets the stage for Amusement Expo 2026 in Mumbai, with renewed energy and optimism for the future of the Indian amusement and attractions industry.

