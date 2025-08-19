PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19: At a time when conversations around Artificial Intelligence (AI) are dominated by fears of job losses and automation replacing human effort, a new approach has emerged. Boss Wallah, the #1 platform for entrepreneurs from Bharat, has launched BB AI -- an AI-powered tool designed not to take jobs, but to create them.

"Our aim is to leverage our AI expertise to help aspiring entrepreneurs launch their business. They do not need to master the complexities of technology and AI. We will bring it to them through our platform," said Sashi Reddi, Founder & CEO of Boss Wallah, emphasizing the company's mission to simplify entrepreneurship for millions.

The launch took place at the Boss Wallah Business Launchpad Program in Hyderabad, where over 130 aspiring entrepreneurs gathered to learn how to start and scale their ventures. Participants experienced BB AI firsthand, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

One participating entrepreneur, Ramgopal Varma Penumatsa, remarked: "I explored BB AI and I was amazed. It gives me a detailed step by step guide on how to start my business. At every step I can get the help I need. Why spend ₹20-30 lakh on an MBA?"

AI as a business creator, not just a disruptor

In most industries, AI is seen as a productivity tool that reduces human involvement -- often at the cost of jobs. Boss Wallah's BB AI takes the opposite path: it empowers individuals to become entrepreneurs, build businesses, and generate employment.

Through the Boss Wallah app, BB AI allows users to:

- Explore 200+ curated business ideas -- from organic cafes and yoga studios to land brokerage and content production houses.

- Access a step-by-step Business Plan Roadmap, guiding them through research, learning, marketing, and launch.

- Customise business plans based on their budget and location, making every roadmap relevant to their personal situation.

- Chat with BB AI to get tailored support in starting, scaling, and running their business.

- Track progress and move from idea to execution, ensuring that business creation becomes a structured, achievable journey.

About Boss Wallah

Boss Wallah is the #1 platform for entrepreneurs from Bharat, with a community of over 18 million followers across six languages. By combining mentorship, structured learning, and innovative tools like BB AI, Boss Wallah empowers millions to start, grow, and scale their businesses.

