New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hearing loss amongst Indian population has risen multifold and is a major concern in contemporary India, of which a major portion is formed by children aging 0-14.

WHO has estimated a total of 63 million Indians to be severely impacted from hearing disabilities which has a negative impact on their quality of life.

Moreover, India lacks necessary infrastructural support and resources to provide international standard hearing health care and management under one roof.

Widex India Pvt. Ltd. has a legacy of delivering exceptional hearing aids with its prime focus on latest technology and state of the art craftsmanship. They understand how important is sound and aim that everyone should experience every moment of life unadulterated. With this mission in mind to provide most natural sound under one roof, one of its kind Anand Hearing Sound Center was inaugurated today by Avinash Pawar, CEO, Widex India Pvt. Ltd. and Former Test Cricketer and Sound Partner Padma Shri Syed Kirmani, in partnership with T.S. Anand - industry veteran and former Managing Director of Widex India from 1996 till 2012, and Anup Anand - Executive Director, Anand Hearing Sound Centre.

Recognised as a powerful partnership of a leading manufacturer and professional dispenser with a tremendous track-record, this concept is bound to be shoulders above the others in service and quality.

Addressing the media at the launch today Avinash Pawar said, "Anand Hearing Sound center is a world class premium center catering to hearing needs of every generation. It comes fully equipped with a sound station and accessories lounge, so users and their care givers can experience the connectivity and clarity of sounds without any distortion. This gives an opportunity to the patient to witness the sound from hearing aid before actually buying one, as well as the care givers who can also have a hands-on experience & feel the difference of most natural and pure sound from Moment hearing aids vis a vis other hearing aid."

Addressing the media on this occasion, TS Anand - Director Anand Hearing Sound Center said, "The main ideology and commitment behind Anand Hearing Sound Center is to develop a world-class and state of the art hearing care delivering infrastructure, thereby improving the standard of hearing management and services offered for the hearing impaired in South Delhi. We are elated to collaborate with a World Class organization like Widex for driving this concept."

Anand Hearing Sound Center is one of the leading players in Hearing care industry in the city of New Delhi. With a clear vision to deliver a comprehensive one stop solution to people with hearing disabilities along with latest technology and support. Anand Hearing Sound Center is a fully equipped centre with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities and professional support to a plethora of varied patients, dealing with pediatric, adults and geriatric patients.

Sound Partner Syed Kirmani who is Widex hearing aid user who also swears by the most natural and pure sound quality of the Widex hearing aids was also present at the Inauguration event of Anand Hearing Sound Center. Widex Moment is the most advanced hearing aid offered by Widex which delivers pure and natural sound ever with zero delays technology, taking Widex to newer and greater heights as a company.

The new Sound Centre will offer personalized end-to-end solutions to meet individual's hearing problems, right from diagnosis for children with communication and hearing disabilities to providing hearing aids and speech therapy suited to individual needs and requirements

Anand Hearing Care is North India's leading chain of comprehensive hearing care clinics specializing in hearing aid dispensing, cochlear implants, audiological diagnostics, and speech therapy. With a chain of 14 centers in Chandigarh Trinity, Punjab, Delhi NCR and Mumbai - it is also one of the largest and most trusted dispensers for Hearing Aids in these cities.

Widex India is a Fully owned Subsidiary of WS Audiology. We are headquartered in Delhi. We have a robust network of authorized distributors throughout India. With a 20-year legacy in India, Widex India has lot of firsts under its name, such as it was the first company to come up with fully digital hearing aids, we were the first to launch Hearing aids powered by artificial intelligence & machine learning. Our latest offering in the Indian market i:e Widex Moment is the first hearing aid with Zero Delay technology, making our hearing aids sound as natural as possible. Our latest product offering to the market is a rechargeable Behind the easy Hearing Aid model.

Website: www.widex.com/en-in.

