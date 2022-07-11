New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/SRV): Founder of RIGO Water Filtration, Anil Nagabhushan, has been presented with the Best Project Management Brand of the Year award for CSR in Rural Development. The honour was bestowed upon him by Union Minister of India Kaushal Kishore in New Delhi.

This is the second award Anil Nagabhushan has received in a week, in addition to the Social Entrepreneur of the Year award in Chicago, for the outstanding contribution of his company RIGO towards the supply of clean and safe drinking water to more than a million Indians.

Since its inception in 2013, RIGO has emerged as one of India's leading water filtration companies providing quality-assured drinking water. The company has worked steadily and tirelessly to become one of the most trusted names in the Water Filtration segment and be sought-after by customers, shareholders, communities, and people.

"While the distance between Chicago and New Delhi is around 12,000 km, the award and recognition received by me within a week at both these places remain the same. I am grateful to be honoured by the Union Minister of India for the pioneering work done by RIGO in the social development space. Every recognition is a motivation to perform to the highest standards of excellence", said Anil Nagabhushan

To know more visit: www.rigoindia.com

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

