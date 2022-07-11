Song Hye-Kyo has scaled up the fashion bar in Paris as the South Korean actress exuded beauty and glamour in the most timeless manner. She was recently featured in France for Chaumet's jewellery event, and the Descendants of the Sun actress proved that she's the perfect style inspiration. From donning an elegant black gown for the major exhibition to striking her cool holiday looks in uber-chic casuals, Song Hye-Kyo did it all in vogue. No doubt, she's been a modern cult at Paris Fashion Week who made her fans swoon over her absolute charm and ageless glamour. Who would believe that a 40-year-old could carry such a perfect look almost effortlessly? She is the true epitome of the phrase, "Age is just a number". Here, scroll down to view pics of The GrandMaster fame, who stole the hearts with her chic fashion and winsome smile in Paris.

In All-Black Fit at Chaumet's Fashion Event

The tulle skirt and the crop top made her look hot as hell. She has definitely set the internet on fire with her elegance and beauty.

All-Black Look

Song Hye-Kyo in Casual for Holiday Outing

She is regenerating freshness in the cool pictures that she clicked during her casual outing in Paris. She created lovely moments in a stylish jacket and denim pants to give out complete holiday vibes. Song Hye-Kyo Reflects Fresh Energy in Casual Outfit; See Pics of South Korean Actress Enjoying Day Out in Sun!

Casuals FTW!

In Crop Blazer for Fendi's Couture Collection Show

Wearing an adorable dress from Fendi's ready-to-wear collection, Hye-Kyo went the extra mile ahead with her style game. She wore a cropped blazer and matching hot pants with black and white accents. Her hair and simple makeup made her look WOW! Song Hye-Kyo Exudes Class and Chic Style With Her Power Dressing During Fendi Show at Paris Fashion Week (View Pics)

Being Extra Stylish Is Her Style

In Black A-line Dress for Chaumet's Vegetal Exhibition

Now, We Are Breaking Up actress knows how to master the art of gorgeousness in the most graceful manner, and this look perfectly supports the claim.

Elegant AF!

Song Hye-Kyo for Chaumet's Workshop on Vendome

She has already created a buzz with her swanky looks, and this just adds more glamour to her fashion gaga. The white ensemble looks royal, and the classic fit is just another level.

Oozing Charm and Confidence!

Song Hye-Kyo's style diaries are worth a glance, and the Korean celebrity keeps on endearing her fans with her ultimate allure and charisma. Her Instagram is a style file that serves to be a perfect inspiration, and these pictures affirm that completely.

