PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Anime enthusiasts across India are in for the time of their lives this August as Anime India - the first and largest ever full-scale anime convention, a festival focusing on Japanese anime - is set to be held from 22 to 24 August at Hall 1 of Mumbai's NESCO Bombay Exhibition Centre.

Also Read | 'Sabu: The Remarkable Story of India's First Actor in Hollywood': Almighty Motion Picture Acquires Rights to Actor's Biography Written by Debleena Majumdar.

A host of immersive experiences have been planned for fans at Anime India: conversations with Japanese anime maestro directors, voice-over talents, fan panels, anime film festivals, cosplay competition, singing contests, artist alleys, an anime concert, anime quizzes, and more.

Die-hard fans can also dive deep into the merchandise zone and purchase original merchandise.

Also Read | Former Bengali Actress Sumi Har Chowdhury Found Wandering Roadside in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman; Police Rescue Her, Investigate Further Details (Watch Video).

Anime India is already being talked about as a landmark event amongst the community of 100 million Indian Japanese anime enthusiasts. Tetsuro Araki, the acclaimed animation director behind global phenomena such as Attack on Titan and Death Note, is flying in for his first-ever visit to India. Araki will be the key special guest at Anime India, the nation's largest anime convention.

Anime India marks a monumental moment for the rapidly growing Indian anime community, offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage directly with one of the most influential figures in modern animation. Tetsuro Araki's visionary work has captivated billions worldwide, with Attack on Titan receiving widespread critical acclaim and a massive global fanbase, and Death Note remaining a timeless psychological thriller.

Also in attendance will be Hideo Katsumata, the President of Avex Pictures behind top anime series like Black Clover, Gachiakuta, and the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards winner, Look Back. At the B2B collocated conference, Animation & More Summit, Susume Fukunaga, Corporate Officer of The Pokemon Company, will be attending as a speaker.

"We are incredibly honored to host Tetsuro Araki for his inaugural visit to India," says Anime India organiser Neha Mehta. "His presence elevates Anime India to a global stage and underscores the immense passion for anime that exists within our country. This is a dream come true for countless fans who have been inspired by his groundbreaking work."

"We are really excited to bring the first anime convention to India. This is something I, as an anime fan, truly wanted to see happen. We are also excited to see Katsumata-san, a global legend in the anime space speaking at the event" exclaims Mishaal Wanvari, organiser, Anime India.

Anime India will have a lot more going on, promising an immersive experience for all attendees:

* An Exclusive Panel and Q&A with Tetsuro Araki: Fans will have the chance to hear directly from the director about his creative process, inspirations, and the intricate worlds he has brought to life.

* Meet and Greet with Voice Actors: Fans have the chance to meet freelance Japanese voice actor Tsunko, who will be traveling to perform at the event.

* Grand Anime Concert: On 24 August, the convention will host a spectacular anime concert, bringing beloved anisongs to life.

* Dynamic Cosplay Competition: Witness incredible talent as cosplayers dress up as their favorite characters, vying for top honors.

* Engaging Anime Quiz: Test your knowledge in a lively quiz challenging fans on all thing anime.

* Singing Contest: The best artists from across the country assemble at Anime India to show off their singing prowess.

* Expansive Merchandising Expo Zone: Our professional expo area will feature official licensed merchandise from globally popular IPs, including Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, Tokyo Revengers, and Naruto, ensuring fans can take home authentic collectables.

* Artists Alley and Cosplayers Circuit: For the first time in India, over 24 extensively vetted independent artists and cosplay creators from the anime community will be exhibiting at the event, selling original work and explicitly permitted derivative works.

* Fandom Realm: Eight fandom communities, including anime clubs, gaming communities, and other interest groups such as Vocaloid fans, will be setting up experiences for fans right on the Anime India show floor.

* Fan Panels: Panels span the 3-day schedule of Anime India across our 3 stages, bringing anime fan panel culture to India on an extensive scale, having not just in-depth explorations of the media that we love but also game shows, and so much more!

* Maid Cafe: Come experience the authentic Maid Cafe experience for the first time at an event in India.

* Anime Film Festival: Exciting film and TV anime screenings, with behind-the-scenes footage, exclusively at Anime India!

Anime India aims to be the ultimate celebration of Japanese pop culture, fostering a vibrant community and providing a platform for fans to connect with their favorite series and creators.

The historic visit by Tetsuro Araki is expected to draw record attendance and further solidify India's position on the global anime map.

Tickets for Anime India can be purchased from Zomato's District ticketing platform and are available in four brackets: Rs. 199, Rs. 299 and Rs. 799, and Rs. 1499.

Event Details:

* Event: Anime India

* Dates: August 22nd - 24th, 2025

* Location: Mumbai, India (NESCO Bombay Exhibition Centre)

* Special Guest: Tetsuro Araki (Director of Attack on Titan, Death Note)

* Tickets: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/AnimeIndiaPartnerAds

* Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/animeindia.live

About Anime India:

Anime India is set to be India's largest and most comprehensive anime convention, dedicated to celebrating the rich world of Japanese animation and pop culture. With a focus on bringing official content, exclusive experiences, and renowned international guests to Indian shores, Anime India aims to be the premier destination for anime fans across the subcontinent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)