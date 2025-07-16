Former Bengali actress Sumi Har Chowdhury was rescued by the police on Monday (July 14) after she was spotted sitting by the roadside near Amila Bazar in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. Locals saw her wandering along the Bardhaman-Arambagh highway wearing shorts and a black full-sleeved shirt. She reportedly sat by the highway holding a pen and paper and was heard speaking in both Bengali and English. Locals identified her as Sumi Har Chowdhury, a former Bengali film and television actress. She was later sent to a shelter home, as confirmed by the police. Susmita Dey and Saheb Bhattacharya Viral Romance Video: ‘Kothha’ Serial Co-Stars’ Loved-Up Instagram Reel Will Also Make You Say ‘When Chemistry Is Chemistry-ing’.

Former Bengali Actress Sumi Har Chowdhury Found Wandering on the Streets

Sumi Har Chowdhury is a film, television and theatre actress who has worked as a side character in several Bengali TV series and movies. She has also shared screen with cinema great Naseeruddin Shah in the 2013 film Kashi Gatha - A Goat Saga. According to her social media profile, Sumi Har Chowdhury's works also include Dwitiyo Purush, Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle and Rupsagore Moner Manush.

Sumi Har Chowdhury Seen Talking to Locals in Viral Video

According to a report in The Indian Express, Sumi Har Chowdhury was first found by the locals when she was taking shelter from the rain at a roadside area in Khandaghosh. When the locals approached her, she introduced herself, saying, "I am Sumi Har Chowdhury, an actress." The locals confirmed her identity by finding her social media profile and surfing about her old film and TV shows.

Sumi Har Chwodhury’s Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumi Har Chowdhury (@harchowdhurysumi)

Police Confirm Sumi Har Chowdhury Hails From Kolkata’s Behala

"She seemed mentally disturbed, but kept repeating that she acted in serials. At first we didnt believe her. Then we found her photos online and realised she was telling the truth " the portal quoted a local as saying. During her conversation with locals, Chowdhury gave conflicting answers, at times saying she came from Kolkata and at other times saying she was from Bolpur in Birbhum district. The police later confirmed that the actress is a resident of the Behala region in southwest Kolkata and might be temporarily staying in Bolpur. Details regarding how she reached Purba Bardhaman remain unclear.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).