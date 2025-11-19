Mr. Ankur Warikoo inspires DPS Hinjawadi students during an Inkspire 2025 session, encouraging curiosity, reflection, and learning beyond the syllabus

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Delhi Public School, Hinjawadi hosted a thought-provoking and inspiring session with Mr. Ankur Warikoo, bestselling author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, as part of the school's Inkspire 2025 series.

The occasion marked the launch and discussion of his recently published book, "Beyond the Syllabus", which encourages young learners to look beyond conventional academic success and focus on self-awareness, decision-making, and purpose-driven growth.

Addressing students from Grades 6 and 7, Mr. Warikoo engaged them in a lively interaction about the importance of curiosity, learning from failures, and developing a success mindset anchored in consistency and character. His anecdotes and real-life reflections resonated deeply with the students, inspiring them to take ownership of their learning journey.

Dr. Jaya Parekh, Principal of Delhi Public School, Hinjawadi, expressed her appreciation for Mr. Warikoo's visit, noting how his insights align with the school's vision of nurturing lifelong learners with competence and character.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students shared their thoughts and reflections on how they can apply Mr. Warikoo's lessons in their everyday lives.

The event was a celebration of learning beyond the syllabus -- encouraging every child to think, reflect and create their own path to success.

Delhi Public School Hinjawadi

Delhi Public School (DPS) Hinjawadi stands proudly under the esteemed aegis of the 75-year legacy of the Delhi Public School Society, a name synonymous with academic excellence, values, and holistic education. Rooted in this rich heritage, DPS Hinjawadi is committed to redefining excellence in the educational landscape through a progressive, child-centric, and future-ready approach.

The school's vision is strengthened by the leadership of Mr. Gautam Rajgarhia and Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia, and the academic stewardship of Principal Learner, Dr. Jaya Parekh. Their years of experience, clarity of purpose, and passion for transformative education guide the school in creating an environment where every child grows with competence, character, and a success mindset.

Rooted in strong values and powered by progressive practices, DPS Hinjawadi believes in nurturing competence with character--developing children who are academically capable, emotionally balanced, socially responsible, and morally grounded. The school cultivates a success mindset that encourages students to set ambitious goals, persevere through challenges, and believe in their ability to shape their own future.

Set on a serene green campus, DPS Hinjawadi provides a learning environment filled with unlimited possibilities. Through innovative teaching methods, a robust curriculum, and a focus on deep conceptual understanding, the school ensures that every child's unique potential is recognized, supported, and celebrated.

A blend of academics, sports, arts, technology, and life skills forms the backbone of holistic development at DPS Hinjawadi. With a safe, nurturing, and student-centered approach, the school inspires children to think critically, act responsibly, and grow confidently.

DPS Hinjawadi is a place where children discover who they are, what they can become, and how they can contribute meaningfully to the world.

