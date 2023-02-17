New Jersey [US], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anurag Sinha wins New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival 2022 - Best Actor (Male) award for 'Shadow Assassins'.

'Shadow Assassins' is based on the true events of Secret Killings in Assam, in 1998. Directed by Nilaanjan Reeta Datta. Anurag Sinha brings in life to the transformation of 'Nirbhay Kalita' to a rebellion in this true story of sufferings and trepidations at the behest of impolitic motives.

Anurag Sinha exacted his formidable entry into bollywood with his stellar performance in Subhash Ghai's 'Black & White', produced by Mukta Arts. His other works include the critically acclaimed 'Prisoners of War', directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment.

Anurag Sinha is a profound Indian actor whose body of work has been highly illustrious. He has studied from The Scindia School, Gwalior, India. Anurag completed his Graduation in Chemistry(H) from The St. Stephen's College, New Delhi and Post Graduate Diploma in Acting from Film and Television Institute of India,India.

Subhash Ghai hand-picked him from his performance in the play 'Lower Depths', written by Maxim Gorky, for his film 'Black & White'.

'Shadow Assassins', based on true events of secret killings in Assam, 1998. A true and unheard journey of pain and suffering of families that lost their loved ones in Assam, India during the period 1998-2001. A story of the transformation of a young man into a rebellion. Directed by Nilaanjan Reeta Datta and produced by Finchbill Motion pictures. A Cinepolis India Release.

The secret killings of Assam (1998-2001) was probably the darkest chapter in Assam's political history when relatives, friends, and sympathisers of ULFA insurgents were systematically killed by unknown assailants. These extra-judicial murders happened in Assam between 1998 and 2001.

Anurag infuses life in 'Nirbhay Kalita', in the film 'Shadow Assassins' and excels in exhibiting his acting prowess. The film has been critically acclaimed and Anurag Sinha has again proved to be a powerhouse performer. The film, 'Shadow Assassins' was released on 9th December 2022.

The New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival' 2022 - Best Actor (Male) awarded to Anurag Sinha for 'Shadow Assassins'.

Anurag Sinha is set to start his next project by March 2023.

