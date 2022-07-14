Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement company, has announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer (D2C) offering for businesses, named D2C For Enterprise, along with its publisher technology platform AnyManager, in India.

In D2C for Enterprise, AnyMind Group will roll out its range of products, namely, AnyShop, AnyDigital, AnyX and AnyChat for the Indian market, complementing its already-established marketing offerings for businesses - AnyTag and POKKT. Combined, this offering provides marketers, online and offline enterprises of all sizes with various tools and resources to accelerate their e-commerce and D2C growth, including e-commerce enablement, marketing and cross-border expansion.

New and established brands in the D2C and e-commerce space can benefit from the available solutions as it enhances their reach and revenue by four to six times. D2C for Enterprise has also included consultation for cross-border expansion, market research, business strategy consultation, multi-lingual support, along with the handling of returned goods, order processing and waybill management customers may choose two different billing models, including point solution pricing and e-commerce-as-a-service.

India is a USD 1.9 billion D2C market at present and is expected to be a USD 100 billion D2C market with several cross border opportunities for players by 2025. Strengthening the category becomes all the more important and time-critical to achieve the right growth journey for India.

Dharmender Khanna, India Head of D2C, AnyMind Group, said, "The D2C segment contributes approximately 1% to the Indian FMCG, home and consumer accessories market and this is well poised to scale up to more than 10% in its contribution. In our first year, we aim to empower 10% of D2C brands across India through these products as we tie up with brands from various categories and sizes. Simplifying the business needs of D2C brands will help to keep the entrepreneurial spirit alive and set the momentum for emerging enterprises in India. In FY 2022, we aim to power for our customers 3x revenue growth, which will bolster the entire D2C category through the optimization of their market channels. Having worked with various brands already, the addition of our offerings would lead to an approximate uptick in revenue for our customers by 4x on their own websites and sellers can save 50% of their operational cost. This would further enable them to reduce operational costs and ad spends by half while generating customers' loyalty and reduce D2C brands dependency on Marketplaces."

The company has also launched its AnyManager platform for web and app publishers in India, which provides publishers with a single platform to access a wide range of solutions. This includes monetisation from over 100 demand partners through header bidding, programmatic or direct demand for display, video and rich media ads, audience identification solutions (ID solutions), web, app and social media analytics, 3rd-party ad verification, and tools for user engagement and speed improvement.

The full launch of the platform is supplemented by a specialized team based in Mumbai to help publishers maximize the value of AnyManager. In April 2021, AnyMind Group extended its Google Channel Partnership services in India. This allows the company to also provide offerings - like Product Consultancy, Inventory Quality Assurance, User Acquisition Consultancy, and Revenue & Inventory Sales Optimization - that will enable publishers to drive their revenues and optimize users' experience using Google products. This has now also been extended for web publishers.

Arjun Chadha, Head of Publisher Growth for India, AnyMind Group, said, "The India market is highly diverse in publisher tech, with in-house, white-labeled and third-party tech all widely-used across both web and app publishers. However, never has the market seen such a comprehensive tool like AnyManager, providing publishers with a single platform to easily leverage data, bring in revenue and optimize their properties across various dimensions."

Founded in April 2016 in Singapore (now headquartered in Tokyo, Japan), AnyMind Group is a commerce enablement company that provides individuals and businesses with solutions for brand building, manufacturing, e-commerce, marketing and logistics. To date, AnyMind Group has raised funding of US$62.3 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital and JAFCO Asia.

AnyMind Group has over 1,000 staff across 17 offices in 13 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India and the United Arab Emirates.

