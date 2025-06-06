New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Exports facilitator APEDA and Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) jointly organised a roundtable workshop on "Exports of Livestock and their Value Added Products - Future Prospects and Way Forward" in the national capital on Friday.

The workshop convened senior officials from the Central and State governments, industry stakeholders, policy experts, and scientists to deliberate on strengthening India's livestock export ecosystem through quality enhancement, disease prevention, market access initiatives, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)- free infrastructure, technological advancements, market intelligence, and global market alignment.

The Secretary of DAHD, Alka Upadhyaya, chaired the roundtable workshop. Other dignitaries included Varsha Joshi, the Additional Secretary of DAHD, Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, the joint secretary of the Department of Commerce, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA.

In her keynote address, Secretary, DAHD, Alka Upadhyaya noted, "With sustained investment in disease control infrastructure, quality systems, exploring diplomatic channels for enhanced market access and exports and bio security measures, India can position itself as a global leader in livestock exports, especially in value-added segments and the industry must be more aspirational and aim for a 20 per cent increase in exports this fiscal."

She added, "Industry must focus on the processing of livestock and further improve the quality of livestock products by having a star rating for plants and establishments to ensure globally competitive exports."

Delivering a special address, Additional Secretary, DAHD, Varsha Joshi shared updates on disease control efforts and highlighted the "urgent need for constant resource supply, clean and hygienic conditions to ensure quality, saving male calf project, market intelligence and establishing Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free zones in the country."

She mentioned that, "Based on the progress and achievement of FMD programme the Department is working towards designating 9 states namely Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat as FMD free zones." She also highlighted, "the need for strengthening the supply chain of livestock exports by introducing traceability across the value chain and extending support to the industry under the Department's Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund(AHIDF)."

Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, underlined the sector's strategic importance in diversifying India's agri-export basket and emphasised that animal product exports maintain a significant share of India's agricultural exports.

She underscored the role of inter-ministerial coordination in unlocking new markets for exports of India's livestock products and the need to leverage India's free trade agreements to expand India's livestock exports.

Chairman of APEDA, Abhishek Dev, emphasised "India's growing role as a reliable exporter of hygienic, traceable and quality-assured livestock products."

He highlighted, "In the last fiscal, the overall exports of animal products stood at USD 5,114.19 million registering a growth of 12.56 per cent."

He stated, "There is a significant opportunity to increase the exports of animal products by gaining market access in new markets, developing new and innovative value-added and processed products for exports, and extolling the industry to maintain the highest quality and standards."

The workshop saw active participation of policymakers from the Central and State Government of India including Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries especially their Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) and State Animal Husbandry Departments, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as well as industry associations such as All India Meat and Livestock Exporters Association (AIMLEA), scientists, state veterinary doctors from ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and industry experts, amongst others.

50 leading livestock establishments and key livestock exporters, such as Allanasons, Fair Exports India Pvt. Ltd., HMA Groups, Al Dua, Pure Foods Exports Pvt Ltd, Marhaba Frozen Food, Indagro Foods Pvt. Ltd., AOV Exports Pvt. Ltd., and others, attended the Roundtable Workshop.

Technical Sessions and Expert Insights outlined India's performance in livestock exports, regulatory reforms and export market dynamics.

This was followed by an open house discussion among several stakeholders in attendance, during which they shared their feedback, concerns, and actionable strategies.

The workshop laid the groundwork for a coordinated, future-ready approach to making India a leading player in global markets for exports of livestock and its Value Added Products (VAP). The Roundtable Workshop on "Exports of Livestock and their Value Added Products - Future Prospects and Way Forward" reinforces the Government of India's commitment to facilitating a robust, compliant and globally competitive livestock export sector. (ANI)

