Taipei [Taiwan], February 27 (ANI): The government's stance on prohibiting senior officials from China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) from entering the country remains unchanged, citing an ongoing lack of goodwill from Beijing, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said, according to a report by Taipei Times.

MAC Deputy Chairman Liang Wen-chieh defended the government's position while responding to media questions about a Shanghai delegation that attended the Taipei Lantern Festival. The delegation was led by a lower-ranking TAO official instead of the director of its Shanghai office.

Liang stated that this arrangement had been clearly specified in the TAO's entry application and added that the council had not received any application from the Shanghai office director or deputy director, Taipei Times reported.

According to the report, China's decision to send a junior official may be linked to its large-scale military drills conducted around Taiwan last year, shortly after Taipei Mayor Chiang Wen-an returned from the Shanghai-Taipei Twin City Forum held in Shanghai. During that forum, Chiang had called for peace and shared prosperity across the Taiwan Strait.

The council had imposed a ban in 2024 on senior TAO officials entering Taiwan in response to the Chinese Communist Party's release of a 22-point set of "guidelines" targeting what it described as "die-hard" Taiwanese independence separatists. These measures reportedly included provisions permitting the death penalty. Liang stated that any reconsideration of the policy would depend on a demonstration of goodwill from Beijing.

"Beyond the guidelines, China has continued its political and military pressure on Taiwan. Therefore, the council maintains its policy," Liang said. He added that the council, President William Lai, and the Straits Exchange Foundation consistently advocate for communication between Taiwan and China on equal footing, while safeguarding the Republic of China (Taiwan) and its democratic system.

Liang further noted that Beijing has interpreted actions by the Taiwan government as moves toward independence and has threatened to penalise Taiwanese politicians, prosecutors and officials who support such positions, as cited by Taipei Times.

"We hope that both sides exercise restraint," Liang said.

In a separate matter, a former member of the 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion, known as the Sea Dragon Frogmen, was reported missing after transiting through Hong Kong. However, Liang indicated that there were no immediate concerns regarding his safety. The individual, surnamed Chen, had sparked widespread online speculation about his whereabouts, Taipei Times reported.

"After conducting inquiries, it has been confirmed that he is not in Hong Kong or Taiwan. We do not know his current location, but at present, there is no evidence suggesting he is in danger," Liang said, according to the report. (ANI)

