Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27: SecureKloud Technologies, a global cloud transformation and AI solutions provider, today announced that its flagship AI-based intelligent document automation platform, DocuGenie.AI™, is now officially listed on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

This milestone marks a significant step in SecureKloud's global growth journey. The listing further strengthens SecureKloud's SaaS strategy and opens new opportunities for global enterprise adoption. Enterprises can now discover, procure, and deploy DocuGenie.AI faster, integrating it seamlessly into their existing cloud and enterprise ecosystems to accelerate adoption and simplify onboarding.

DocuGenie.AI is an AI-native, cloud-agnostic SaaS platform built to transform how organizations process and manage business-critical documents. Leveraging advanced technologies including GenAI, machine learning, LLMs, VLMs, SLMs, RPA, and intelligent data extraction, the platform automates high-volume document workflows with speed, accuracy, and built-in intelligence.

The platform is already witnessing rapid adoption among enterprise customers across key industries. In the NBFC and banking sector, DocuGenie.AI enables automation of KYC processing and verification, bank statement analysis, financial document extraction, and end-to-end lending workflows. In the logistics and transportation industry, organizations are using the platform to automate high-volume operational documents such as Proof of Delivery (POD), trip sheets significantly reducing manual effort and improving turnaround times.

Organizations deploying DocuGenie.AI are able to handle large-scale document volumes with greater speed and accuracy, realizing measurable productivity gains and operational ROI within days of implementation. By minimizing manual intervention and accelerating processing cycles, the platform helps enterprises reduce operational costs, strengthen compliance, and improve decision quality across financial services, lending, logistics, manufacturing, and enterprise operations.

"Being listed on Google Cloud Marketplace is further validation of the enterprise readiness, security, and scalability built into DocuGenie.AI," said Venkat Krish, CRO & Whole-Time Director, SecureKloud Technologies. "In a relatively short span, the platform has gained strong enterprise traction and enabled us to onboard marquee customers across industries. This milestone is a feather in the cap for our team and positions DocuGenie.AI on a global stage as we continue to help organizations accelerate their AI-led automation journey."

To learn more, visit: www.docugenieai.com.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd. (NSE: SECURKLOUD | BSE: 512161) is a global technology company with over 17 years of expertise in AI-powered digital transformation, cloud-native SaaS enablement, managed services, and cybersecurity. Its portfolio spans Intelligent Document Automation with DocuGenie.AI™, AI and Data Engineering, Cloud Transformation, FinOps, SaaS Delivery, and 24x7 Managed Services. Backed by industry-recognized certifications and compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001:2022, GDPR, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, and CMMI Level 3, SecureKloud delivers secure, scalable, and compliant digital operations for modern enterprises.

Visit: www.securekloud.com.

