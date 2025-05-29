BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 29: Apeejay School of Management (ASM) celebrates its remarkable achievements and dedication to academic excellence, securing distinguished positions in the Times B-School Ranking Survey 2025. Renowned for its robust programs and transformative education, ASM continues to set benchmarks among PGDM institutes in Delhi and beyond.

Prestigious Rankings

ASM's consistent performance reaffirms its status as one of the top private MBA colleges in Delhi NCR. The latest rankings place ASM as follows:

-3rd among the Top 20 Private Business Schools in North India

-7th among the Top 50 Private Business Institutes in India

-12th among the Top 100 Business Schools (private & government)

These achievements underscore ASM's commitment to shaping professionals ready to excel in today's dynamic business landscape.

Recent Awards & Recognition

In addition to its Times B-School Rankings, ASM has added another feather to its cap by being honored in the Education World Indian Higher Education Rankings 2025-26 under two prestigious categories:

-Exemplary Researcher of the Year

-Best Institute for Providing Industry-Relevant Program

These accolades are a testament to ASM's visionary leadership, industry-aligned curriculum, and focus on innovation and research.

Cutting-Edge PGDM Program (equivalent to MBA by AIU)

ASM offers a thoughtfully designed PGDM Program (equivalent to MBA by Association of Indian Universities) tailored to bridge the gap between theoretical concepts and practical applications. With a vision to create industry-ready experts, our programs equip students with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in challenging, fast-paced environments. Whether you are looking for a PGDM institute in Delhi or exploring opportunities at MBA colleges in Delhi NCR, Apeejay School of Management sets itself apart with a curriculum deeply rooted in experiential learning, fostering practical insights and industry readiness.

Discover how ASM's program can help you unlock your potential by visiting the following page:

ASM's PGDM Program (equivalent to MBA by AIU).

AIU Recognition - PGDM Equivalent to MBA

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) offered by Apeejay School of Management (ASM) is officially recognized as equivalent to an MBA by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). This recognition adds strong academic value to the program and opens doors to:

-Higher education opportunities in India and abroad

-Enhanced career prospects across industries

-Global acceptance of the qualification

The AIU, a national-level authority, evaluates and certifies academic programs for equivalence. Its endorsement affirms the academic excellence of ASM's PGDM program, making it a trusted and valuable qualification for students aiming for global success.

Advanced Academic Infrastructure

Strategically located in the capital's vibrant educational hub, ASM boasts a campus equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. From cutting-edge classrooms to a resource-rich library, everything at ASM is designed to inspire learning and foster collaboration. If you're looking for management colleges in Delhi that blend academic excellence with modern amenities, ASM delivers an unparalleled learning environment.

Global Exposure for Future Leaders

At ASM, education transcends classroom boundaries. With opportunities for global exposure, collaboration with international institutions, and comprehensive experiential learning programs, students gain valuable insights into international markets while retaining a strong foundation in local business practices. ASM takes pride in providing a top-tier PGDM program (equivalent to MBA by AIU) in Delhi, offering a unique blend of global and regional expertise.

Unmatched Career Opportunities

ASM's stellar placement record is a testament to its commitment to student success. Partnering with leading organizations, the institution ensures graduates are industry-ready. The support of a vast network of recruiters further solidifies ASM's reputation as a top choice among management colleges in Delhi NCR for career growth and advancement.

Elevate Your Future with ASM

Apeejay School of Management is committed to advancing its mission to empower individuals with world-class education, innovative learning experiences, and career-defining opportunities. Ranked among the best private MBA colleges in Delhi, ASM is your ideal partner for success in a competitive business environment.

Take the decisive step toward your future today. Explore our programs, stay updated on our rankings, and discover why ASM leads the way in management education.

Learn more at ASM Admissions.orEnroll Now at https://application.apeejay.edu/higher-edu/login/asm

In case of further doubts or queries, you can also reach out to us directly viaEmail: asm.dwk.del@apeejay.eduPhone No.: +91-9560-222-999

Choose Apeejay School of Management - where excellence meets opportunity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

