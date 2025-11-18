Apex Sports Becomes First Indian Company to Have Its Tables Used in the Snooker World Cup

New Delhi [India], November 18: In a landmark moment for Indian sports manufacturing, Apex Sports becomes the first-ever Indian company whose snooker tables are being used in a World Cup tournament.

The Oman World Cup of Men and Team Snooker 2025, held at the Active Oman Sports and Entertainment Hub, Muscat, featured 10 Apex Regalia tables, setting a new benchmark for precision, quality, and performance in international cue sports..

Known for their world-class craftsmanship, advanced leveling systems, and unmatched consistency, Apex tables have been engineered to meet global standards of professional play. With this achievement, Apex Sports proudly enters the elite league of world-renowned brands such as Xing Pai, Wiraka, Rasson, and Shender whose tables have long defined international snooker championships. Their selection for the Oman World Cup not only underscores Apex's technical excellence but also highlights India's growing influence in the global sports equipment industry.

Shivam Arora, Founder of Apex Sports, shared his pride on the milestone: "This moment is not just about Apex Sports, it's about India making its mark on the world snooker stage. Becoming the first Indian company to have our tables used in a World Cup tournament is a tremendous honor and responsibility. Every Apex table is a product of relentless innovation, precision engineering, and deep respect for the game. Our goal has always been to elevate the player experience to global standards, and seeing the world's best compete on Apex tables in Oman brings that vision to life.."

The Oman World Cup of Men and Team Snooker 2025 will run from November 15 to 23, 2025, bringing together elite cueists from around the world to compete on Apex's world-class surfaces. With this historic milestone, Apex Sports not only joins the ranks of the world's finest table manufacturers but also uplifts Indian cue sports to the next level from national excellence to true global recognition.

For more details, Visit: https://apexsports.co.in/

