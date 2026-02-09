VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: Valentine's Day gifting is not changing in obvious ways. It is changing in the smaller choices people make when they pick something for their loved ones. Flowers are still at the centre of the day. What feels different now is how people are choosing to send them. Flower hampers are being picked more often along with traditional Valentine gifts, usually when someone wants the gift to feel a little more personal.

There was a time when Valentine's gifting followed a predictable rhythm. People chose Valentine' Day flowers, most often as a single bouquet, and that gesture was enough to mark the occasion. That pattern has gradually softened. In 2026, people are still choosing flowers. But now they are pairing them with elements that feel connected to shared routines or memories. Hampers fit into this shift because they allow one gesture to carry multiple signals without feeling excessive.

Seasonal gifting activity in India continues to show strong participation during February. Industry estimates suggest Valentine's flower sales alone move between ₹500 crore and ₹3,500 crore, depending on demand cycles and regional buying behaviour. The scale itself is not the only point of interest. What stands out is how that spending is being distributed. There is a growing movement towards curated combinations. This change suggests buyers are looking for gifts that feel complete at the moment of delivery.

Valentine's gifting expectations now vary more across relationship stages than they did earlier. Someone newly dating often looks for something thoughtful but balanced. Long-term partners often lean towards gestures that feel familiar rather than dramatic. Some people are also choosing to acknowledge emotional connections beyond romantic partners. This wider participation naturally supports formats that can adapt across contexts. Hampers fit into this space because the contents can shift depending on the relationship, without changing the core emotional message carried by flowers.

Flowers remain central to Valentine's Day. Their meaning does not require explanation. The noticeable change is how people are building around that meaning. A bouquet communicates a single emotional note. A hamper allows the sender to add references, flavours, or details that feel closer to the receiver's personality. The flower remains the anchor, but the surrounding elements make the gesture feel more intentional.

The growth of online flower delivery has also shaped how people approach gifting decisions. Buying flowers is no longer tied to being physically present in a store or making quick decisions close to the date. People now browse across days, save options, and return later before placing an order. That browsing behaviour naturally exposes buyers to more curated formats.

Another noticeable shift is the growing importance of experience in gifting. People are paying more attention to how a gift is received, not just what it contains. Hampers create a layered interaction. The receiver does not engage with everything at once. There is a sequence to opening and discovering each element. That pacing makes the moment feel more involved, especially in celebrations that already carry emotional weight.

Distance continues to shape gifting behaviour as well. Many relationships now function across cities or countries for long periods of time. Sending flowers has always been a way to bridge that gap. Hampers extend that idea by allowing senders to recreate something that feels closer to a shared moment. Instead of sending a single symbolic item, they can send something that feels more like a small celebration arriving at the doorstep.

Brands in floral gifting are adapting to new habits. They are changing how flowers are offered. They are not changing what flowers mean. Interflora shows this shift well. The brand started in 1908. It has built a large florist network over time. Today, it connects thousands of florists. It works in more than 140 countries. This wide reach helps flowers travel across borders. They still feel local and fresh. This fits how modern relationships work across different places.

Valentine's Day today is not followed in one fixed way anymore. Flowers continue to hold emotional priority in how the day is celebrated. What is changing is how those flowers are being presented and experienced. If current patterns continue, flower hampers are likely to remain part of how Valentine's gifting evolves, not because they replace traditional flowers, but because they allow people to express more context within a single gesture.

