Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: ARKS, Ranbir Kapoor's premium lifestyle brand embodying a philosophy of quiet confidence, enters a new dimension of self-expression with the launch of their first-ever fragrance: ARKS Day. Known for its elevated approach to everyday essentials, ARKS now enters a defining chapter--extending its signature minimalism into the realm of scents. An Olfactory Expression of Quiet Confidence. More Than a Fragrance -- It's a State of Being.

ARKS Day is more than just a fragrance--it's the final, invisible layer before you step out the door. Crafted to reflect quiet confidence and understated elegance, the scent is gender-inclusive, versatile, and aligned with ARKS' timeless ethos. Fresh and citrusy with woody undertones, the scent ends with a smooth, musky finish. Rooted in the label's philosophy of simplicity, balance, and self-assuredness, ARKS Day offers a sensory extension of the curated lifestyle the brand represents and echoes.

This launch marks the beginning of ARKS' sensory chapter, expanding the brand's offering from tangible textures to evocative scents--each designed to complement the curated wardrobe and lifestyle that ARKS represents.

Commenting on the new launch Founder Ranbir Kapoor, ARKS said, "ARKS Day brings back a lot of memories from my childhood--the places I felt drawn to, the people who made me feel at home. We wanted to capture that essence in this first bottle. It's familiar, grounding, and made for those who carry their world with quiet strength."

"ARKS Day marks our entry into an exciting category that aligns with our vision of building a holistic lifestyle brand. It's a strategic step--extending our philosophy into scent and deepening how consumers experience ARKS beyond apparel and sneakers. This launch is a natural progression in our journey to shape a lifestyle brand that goes beyond clothing--into the realm of personal, elevated experiences," said Abhinav Verma, Co-founder & CEO, ARKS.

The launch is layered by a campaign film that echoes the brand's spirit of effortless cool and quiet confidence. For the first time, a brand talks about the story behind the making of the fragrance. The launch campaign is front lined by founder Ranbir Kapoor along with the community brand advocates coined as the 'ARKS Insiders'. This community includes Varun Duggirala (Entrepreneur), Anshuka Parwani (Yoga & Wellness Expert), Sukhmani Gambhir (Stylist and Influencer), Rob (Artist), Sahiba Bali (Actress), Barkha Singh (Actress), and Moses Koul (Music Artist & Actor).

Link to view the ARKS DAY campaign video: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKhsYgQSduP/

Fragrance Profile:

Discover ARKS Day, a unisex Eau De Parfum that embodies quiet confidence and refined ease. This all-day scent layers zesty mandarin and petitgrain with the warmth of ginger and jasmine, finishing with a grounding blend of vetiver and musk. It's more than a fragrance--it's the final layer of your everyday ritual.

Unique Selling Points:

* Unisex & long-lasting - made for all-day confident wear* Minimal & refined - a scent that speaks quiet luxury* 18% perfume concentration (EDP) - for lasting depth and projection* Top notes: Mandarin, Petitgrain* Heart notes: Ginger, Jasmine* Base notes: Musk, Vetiver* Exclusively available in India - via ARKS Studio and select partners

The fragrance retails at INR 2999 and is available at the ARKS Studio in Mumbai, online at www.arks.club, and for the first time on quick commerce, exclusively on Swiggy Instamart.

About ARKS:

ARKS is a premium lifestyle brand launched by celebrated actor and cultural icon Ranbir Kapoor, embodying a philosophy of quiet confidence. Fusing minimalist design with superior craftsmanship, ARKS offers elevated essentials that champion individuality and authenticity. Proudly "Made in India," the brand is committed to ethical production, sustainability and accessible luxury. Each collection embodies understated elegance, designed to resonate with modern lifestyles while transcending fleeting trends.

Explore the collection online at www.arks.club or visit the ARKS studio in Mumbai for a closer experience. Follow @arks on Instagram for the latest updates.

Press contact:PR Pundit Havas Red:in-pp-arks@globalservs.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706020/Ranbir_Kapoor_ARKS.jpg

