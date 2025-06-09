Mumbai, June 9: Winning silverware in the Indian Super League (ISL) is tough. But winning it in consecutive seasons deserves special applause. Repeating success requires great desire and hunger to go through the grind all over again, but it’s the scent of success that drives individuals and teams to consistent glory. In the history of the ISL, only six players have managed to win the ISL Cup and come back the following season with the same hunger and drive to repeat the triumph. Mumbai City FC Sign Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung Ahead of ISL 2025–26 Campaign.

1. Lalengmawia Ralte

Lalengmawia Ralte also known as Apuia won the 2023-24 and 2024-25 Indian Super League titles.

2. Asish Rai

Asish Rai became the first Indian to win successive ISL Cups. The full-back achieved this feat with Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

3. Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche was the fourth player to achieve this feat. The ISL legend, who is the second-highest goalscorer of all time, clinched the ISL Cup title twice during his time with Mumbai City FC in 2020–21 and Hyderabad FC in 2021–22.

4. Henrique Sereno

Henrique Sereno won the Indian Super League titles in 2016 and 2017-18.

5. Fikru Teferra Lemess

Fikru Teferra Lemess won the 2014 and 2015 editions of the Indian Super League titles.