New Delhi [India], December 22: Artarium, the premium homeware and lifestyle brand, enters its next phase with the launch of a luxury decor collection, a refreshed brand direction that deepens its commitment to helping homeowners thoughtfully curate a feel - complete, personal, and well-balanced. With an evolved design language and an expanding product portfolio, the brand continues to approach home decor as more than a visual enhancement, but as a way to shape the mood, character, and rhythm of everyday living.

Known for its finely crafted god idols, refined kitchenware, and contemporary decor accents, Artarium has steadily built a reputation for blending art, functionality, and intention. With its new segment, the brand brings these elements together more cohesively, offering products that seamlessly fit into modern Indian homes while allowing room for individuality and expression to be carefully expressed.

A More Thoughtful Way to Build A HomeAt the heart of Artarium's new product line is a simple idea: creating a home that feels intuitive, not overwhelming. Each collection is designed to work effortlessly across spaces, whether you use it in your living room or a quiet corner. Rather than dictating, Artarium's pieces are created to adapt, allowing homeowners to layer decor at their own pace and build spaces that feel natural and lived-in.

Design That Balances Art And Everyday FunctionWith the evolving taste for home decor and a fast-paced market, the brand has shown what combining functionality, meaning, and taste does. Their range spans from wall art for living room, garden decor, spiritual idols, wooden accents, and functional home accessories, all united by a consistent design sensibility. The focus remains on decor that not only looks considered, but also integrates seamlessly. While the collection may feel new, the main focus of craftsmanship remains the same

"This is a new chapter for Artarium; it reflects a natural revolution of how we see homes and how people live in them today," says the CEO of Artarium, Pavnendra Bhadauria. "Artarium's new decor line is about refinement, not reinvention; it's our way of responding to modern homes that value intention, quality, and quiet design," adds Mr. Bhadauria.

Doubling down on consistency, refinement, and evolution of home decor items is what the brand's aiming for in 2026. By offering decor that complements both contemporary and timeless interiors, Artarium continues to position itself as a trusted companion in the journey of creating a well-put-together home.

About Artarium Artarium is a premium homeware and lifestyle brand that believes decor should do more than enhance aesthetics; it should elevate the ambiance and tell a story. Spanning god idols, kitchenware, wall decor, and wooden accents, Artarium unites art with purposeful craftsmanship. With every collection, the brand reinforces the idea that true luxury lies in pieces made mindfully and designed to last. For more, visit artarium.com.

