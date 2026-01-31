VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31: Arth Art International successfully inaugurated Art Diversity-2026, the fourth edition of its flagship Culture and Art Exchange Programme, at the prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi. Building on the momentum of its earlier editions in 2023, 2024, and 2025, the programme has emerged as a powerful international platform fostering cross-cultural dialogue through contemporary art.

Scheduled from 27 January to 2 February 2026, Art Diversity-2026 brings together 17 international artists from Asian and European countries alongside 75+ Indian artists. The exhibition showcases over 200 artworks by 100+ emerging and established artists, presented across Galleries 1 to 4 and the Foyer Area of Lalit Kala Akademi, offering visitors an immersive visual journey reflecting diverse artistic languages and global narratives.

The opening ceremony witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of artists, collectors, cultural practitioners, and art enthusiasts. The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of eminent international artists and cultural representatives including Nemesio Miranda Jr. (Philippines), Ronn Bautista (Vice Consul, Embassy of the Philippines in India), Sonja Annelies Fischer (Germany), Van Quy Vo (Vietnam), Thanh Hung Ngo (Vietnam), Jira Unrungi (Thailand), and M. Shankar (India), highlighting the programme's strong global foundation.

Art Diversity-2026 is curated by M. Shankar, former curator at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), and Sonja Annelies Fischer, visual artist and curator from Germany. The programme is organized by Sushil Shriwastwa, CEO of Arth Art International and Founder of Asian Art Diversity, with a vision rooted in inclusivity and cultural dialogue.

Adding a soulful dimension to the inauguration was a live performance by renowned classical and semi-classical vocalist Paramanand Yadav, whose music complemented the artworks and enhanced the cultural atmosphere. He also performed during the International Art Camp on the second day, allowing artists to paint in a meditative creative flow.

The International Art Camp brought artists together in a collaborative environment where they exchanged techniques, ideas, and cultural perspectives while creating artworks live. The presence of music further enriched the experience, reinforcing the programme's emphasis on process-driven engagement.

Art Diversity-2026 features artists from India, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Germany, including prominent international participants such as Nemi Miranda, Arnaldo Apostadero, Geraldo Bantang, Ren Reyes, Brizia Magallanes, Keye Miranda Tuazon, Paretas Hutanggura, Vo Van Quy, Anh Duong, and Sonja Annelies Fischer.

As part of the cultural exchange, international artists will also undertake a curated cultural tour to Jaipur, offering insights into India's architectural heritage and traditional arts. Looking ahead, Arth Art International plans to expand Art Diversity-2026 to an ASEAN country, with Hoi An or Da Nang in Vietnam under consideration for August 2026.

With its successful inauguration, integrated musical performances, and vibrant International Art Camp, Art Diversity-2026 reaffirms its position as a significant international cultural initiative. The exhibition remains open to the public at Lalit Kala Akademi until 2 February 2026.

