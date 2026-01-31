Faridabad, January 31: The Haryana government has announced the updated schedule for the 38th edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, one of the world’s most prominent cultural and handicrafts festivals. The iconic fair will now be organised from January 31 to February 15, 2026, at the Surajkund Mela Grounds in Faridabad, Haryana.

The 16-day event will showcase India’s rich artisan heritage alongside global craftsmanship, featuring traditional handlooms, rural art forms, folk music and dance performances, and authentic cuisines from India and participating foreign nations. Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj: Key Dates, Shahi Snan Timings and Spiritual Significance.

Dates and Timings

• Event dates: January 31 to February 15, 2026

• Duration: 16 days

• Daily timings: 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM

The 2026 edition will see participation from several South Asian and African countries. A designated Theme State will highlight its cultural heritage, crafts, handloom traditions and architecture through curated stalls and performances. ‘JCB Choorma’: Videos of JCB Machines Making Choorma for Jaipur Lakhi Mela 2026 Go Viral.

Ticket Booking and Prices

To manage heavy footfall, organisers are emphasising digital ticketing.

Booking options:

• Online tickets are available through the Haryana Tourism official website and the BookMyShow app and website.

• Offline tickets can be purchased at physical counters at the venue, subject to availability.

Ticket prices:

• Weekdays: INR 120

• Weekends: INR 180

Discounts:

A 50 percent concession is available for senior citizens, differently-abled visitors and students on production of valid identity cards.

Online ticket holders will receive a QR code on their mobile phones, which can be scanned at designated e-ticket entry gates for quicker access.

How to Reach the Venue

Metro connectivity:

Badkal Mor Metro Station on the Violet Line is the nearest metro stop. Shuttle buses and e-rickshaws will operate between the station and the mela grounds.

Road access and parking:

The venue is well connected by road from Delhi, Gurugram and Noida. Authorities have arranged peripheral parking facilities along with park-and-ride shuttle services to the main entrance.

Security and Facilities

Security arrangements include round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring for crowd management, and on-site medical kiosks with emergency response teams.

First held in 1987, the Surajkund Mela is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles and External Affairs. The event continues to serve as a major platform for promoting traditional handloom techniques, supporting artisans and boosting cultural tourism.

