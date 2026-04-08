As Influence Becomes a Boardroom Currency, Executive Presence Is Emerging as a Strategic Imperative

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: Organisations are operating in an era of constant transformation -- digital acceleration, stakeholder activism, cross-functional complexity, and heightened scrutiny. In such an environment, the ability to communicate with clarity, command attention, and inspire confidence has become a decisive professional advantage.

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Yet many senior professionals encounter a recurring challenge: expertise and experience do not automatically translate into gravitas.

They may manage high-performing teams and oversee critical portfolios. But in high-stakes discussions -- where strategy is debated and decisions are shaped -- influence often rests with those who project composure, credibility, and narrative clarity.

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Executive presence is no longer a cosmetic attribute. It is professional infrastructure.

Increasingly, boards and CXOs expect senior professionals to articulate strategy with precision, influence without formal authority, navigate complexity with maturity, and represent their organisations with conviction.It is within this context that IIM Kozhikode's Executive Presence, Influence, and Storytelling Programme has gained significance.

From Competence to Command

Professional advancement traditionally emphasised domain mastery and operational excellence. Today, those remain essential -- but insufficient.

Modern corporate environments require the ability to:

- Influence informally across hierarchies- Communicate vision with clarity and conviction- Build strategic networks that expand impact- Shape persuasive narratives in real time- Manage critical conversations with composure

Executive presence is not about performance. It is about alignment -- between intention, communication, and perception.

The Executive Presence, Influence, and Storytelling Programme at IIM Kozhikode is structured around this progression: from technical credibility to influence-driven authority.

Delivered over 12 weeks in a flexible online format, the programme combines structured pre-recorded modules with live masterclasses by faculty at IIM Kozhikode and interactive debriefing sessions facilitated by experienced practitioners. With a weekly commitment of 5-6 hours, participants strengthen executive capability without interrupting their careers.

The objective is not personality transformation. It is strategic refinement.

Influence in Action: Tools That Translate to the Boardroom

The programme moves beyond theory to actionable frameworks that professionals can apply immediately.

1. Informal InfluenceParticipants recognise the often-invisible factors shaping their ability to create impact -- credibility signals, behavioural cues, and relationship capital. They learn how influence operates outside formal reporting lines and how to strengthen it intentionally.2. Communication of VisionRather than simply presenting information, participants develop a clear narrative for their professional trajectory and organisational contribution. They use this "future-self vision" to structure communication that aligns ambition with strategy.3. Informal NetworksStrategic visibility depends on diversified networks. The programme equips participants with techniques to expand influence beyond immediate circles, strengthen cross-functional relationships, and cultivate trust across stakeholder groups.4. Narrative BuildingIn an environment saturated with data, persuasion depends on storytelling. Participants learn how to construct compelling narratives that simplify complexity, align stakeholders, and drive decisions.5. Framework for PersuasionThrough structured models, participants understand the foundations of effective persuasion -- how to frame arguments, anticipate resistance, and influence outcomes with integrity.These actionables are reinforced through applied exercises, case illustrations, and guided reflection -- ensuring that executive presence becomes a practised discipline rather than an abstract aspiration.

A Structured Development Architecture

The curriculum is organised across four integrated pillars:

- Executive Presence Foundations -- self-awareness, behavioural alignment, gravitas, and credibility.- Communication and Strategic Storytelling -- verbal and non-verbal communication, persuasive structures, and narrative clarity.- Networking and Personal Branding -- emotional intelligence, resilience, reputation management, and strategic relationship-building.- Managing Critical Relations and Ethical Perspective -- adaptive behaviour, stakeholder engagement, cross-cultural sensitivity, and integrity in influence.Together, these pillars address a central reality of modern organisations: influence must be earned consistently across interactions, not assumed through designation.

The Evolving Mandate of Executive Development

As corporate environments grow more complex, visibility intensifies. Senior professionals are expected to represent strategy internally and externally, navigate ambiguity confidently, and communicate direction under pressure.

In such settings, executive presence becomes measurable through outcomes -- alignment achieved, trust built, decisions influenced.

IIM Kozhikode's Executive Presence, Influence, and Storytelling Programme reflects this evolving mandate. By combining academic rigour with applied frameworks, it equips professionals to shape perception intentionally and translate experience into impact.In competitive and high-visibility environments, influence is not incidental.

It is cultivated.And those who invest in strengthening it, position themselves to participate in critical conversations with greater clarity, composure, and credibility.

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