ASEP Successfully Concludes Edvention 2025 in Hyderabad, Charting the Future of Schooling in the Age of AI and Gen Alpha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: The Association of School EdTech Providers (ASEP), in collaboration with Ek Updesh Media's Edu Tech Expo, successfully hosted its flagship annual conclave Edvention 2025 on 22nd August 2025 at Neo Convention, Janwada, Hyderabad. The gathering brought together leading educators, policymakers, and innovators to deliberate on the theme "Schooling in the Age of AI and Gen Alpha."

Conclave Highlights

The sessions explored four critical dimensions of education in the digital-first era:

-Total Parenting Solutions

Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff (Kalorex Group) and Anantha Krishnan Balasubramanian (Kalorex Group) together addressed the critical need for navigating teen safety and fostering meaningful conversations in the digital world.

-The Role of Technology in the Classroom and Learning

A distinguished panel featuring Dr. Seemaa Negi (Sanjeevani World School), Ameer Khan (Sahodaya School Complex Hyderabad), Jayashree Kad (Kalorex Group) and Pallav Pandey (Uolo), moderated by Mihir Gupta (Teachmint), discussed how innovative tools are reshaping classrooms, enabling personalization, and enhancing engagement.

-Educating Gen Alpha - Brains on Screens

Dr. Revathi Srinivasan (Singhania Group of Schools), Dr. Skand Bali (Hyderabad Public School), Dr. Sreekanth Koganti (Independent Schools Management Association), Dr. Pratima Sinha (DSR Education Society), and Manikandan Krishnan (Kreedo), under the moderation of C.P. Viswanath (Karadi Path Education Company), examined how to engage Gen Alpha learners growing up in a screen-first environment.

-Enabling Toolkits for Social-Emotional Well-being of Teachers

A panel featuring Shanti Krishnamoorthy (Chinmaya International Residential School), Dr. Sneha Nalla (Nalla Malla Reddy Foundation School), Sudha Shankar (Troo), Nallam Veena Mankoti (VIP Group of Institutions), and Dharini Upadhyaya (Furtados School of Music), moderated by Sanjay Radhakrishnan (School Excellence Expert), emphasized strategies to build resilience and strengthen the emotional well-being of educators.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Sreerama K. Murthy, CEO & Chief Data Scientist at Quadratyx and Chief AI Mentor, who spoke on "Envisioning Schooling for the AI Future."

Voices from the Leaders

Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint, said:

"ASEP's Edvention has emerged as an unfiltered forum for educators and entrepreneurs to communicate and collaborate. It is exciting to witness the rich discussions as the ecosystem collectively evolves. Edvention has already covered four cities in a short span - Pune, Coimbatore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Looking forward to ASEP taking this community to more locations in the coming days."

C.P. Viswanath, CEO & Director, Karadi Path Education Company, added:

"Gen Alpha's world is one of immediacy, interactivity, and immersion. As educators and innovators, our responsibility is to design learning that goes beyond screens to spark curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity. Edvention 2025 was a reminder that technology must serve humanity, not the other way around."

About ASEP

The Association of School EdTech Providers (ASEP) is a collective of leading education technology organizations in India, working together to promote responsible digital adoption, teacher empowerment, and improved learning outcomes. Through policy engagement, industry collaboration, and capacity building, ASEP is at the forefront of shaping the future of K-12 education in alignment with NEP 2020.

For more information, visit www.asep.co.in or write to contact@asep.co.in.

