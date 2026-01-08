Members of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) gather near a vehicle after its driver was shot by a US immigration agent (Photo/ Reuters)

Minneapolis [US], January 8 (ANI): The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on Wednesday (local time), after a woman was shot dead by an US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Officer. The Federal Agency said that "the Officer fired defensive shots, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public."

In a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security said that ICE Officers were conducting "targeted operations" in Minneapolis when rioters began blocking the ICE officers. One of the "violent rioters" attempted to run over the officers in an attempt to kill them, according to Homeland Security, which it called "an act of domestic terrorism."

Also Read | US to 'Selectively' Roll Back Sanctions to Sell Venezuelan Crude, Announces Energy Deal.

"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries."

The post added, "This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats."

Also Read | 'Will Always Be There for NATO, Even If They Won't Be for Us': Donald Trump Raises Doubt Over Alliance Amid Greenland Tensions.

As per the Homeland Security, this is an evolving situation, and it would give public more information as soon as it becomes available.

https://x.com/DHSgov/status/2008958123092979817?s=20

Responding to the statement, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said that the state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.

https://x.com/GovTimWalz/status/2008980259199394021?s=20

On the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, "The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

https://x.com/MayorFrey/status/2008945355925364762?s=20

CNN noted that the shooting happened as Minnesota faces an immigration crackdown amid a nationwide enforcement push by the Trump administration.

Around 2,000 federal agents were being deployed to Minneapolis, CNN reported citing two law enforcement sources. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)