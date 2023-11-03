NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 3: Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and AWWA, today announced their long-standing commitment towards the welfare of specially-abled children through modernisation and holistic development of Asha Schools in New Delhi and elsewhere. 32 Asha Schools are run by AWWA across the country to nurture the potential of specially-abled children. Asha Schools are nurturing about 1200 children across various cities in India which includes 500 wards of serving personnel and veterans of the armed forces and 500 children from civil backgrounds. Furthermore, Religare announced that the company will support an additional 5 schools in Agra, Hissar, Mathura, Jalandhar, and Guwahati.

Through a significant collaboration initiated between REL and AWWA in December 2022 and April 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed for the upgradation and modernisation of Asha Schools by REL in New Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Secunderabad and Udhampur. Significant infrastructural enhancement has been undertaken by REL in less than a year for Asha School, Delhi for giving it a facelift. Considerable on-ground progress has been achieved in upgrading the schools in other cities as well.

This announcement comes after the successful completion of the first phase of the collaboration that witnessed the modernization of Asha School, Delhi. Replicating the module-based approach implemented at Delhi, REL offers holistic support through various interventions, including the development of the curriculum, infrastructure, and the faculty's capabilities in other schools as well. Religare also intends to support these schools with the medical and nutritional requirements of the students in addition to provisioning transportation facilities, vocational guidance, and placement and internship assistance.

With the objective of making students financially independent, Religare plans for their gradual introduction to corporations by organizing internship and training opportunities. After their training, Religare will also offer employment within Religare Group companies spread over 100 locations in India.

Speaking about the initiative, Archana Pande, President AWWA said, "We are delighted to announce our long-term collaboration for six Asha Schools to begin with, which we are hopeful to expand to other Asha Schools as well. The progress made in this short period is a testament to the noble intentions of both partners. Asha Schools have been a beacon of hope and a sanctuary of learning for specially-abled children. Our commitment is to provide them with the best-in-class facilities and opportunities, enabling them to realize their potential and make their mark in the society." She highlighted the achievements of Asha Schools and the endeavours of AWWA and mentioned that the welfare of specially-abled children has always been the key focus area of the organisation. REL has ably supported this initiative of AWWA and this collaboration will usher in a brighter future for these children.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Limited said, "We are pleased to be able to support the development of Asha Schools. At Religare, we believe in creating a positive impact on the communities we serve, and we see this initiative as an opportunity to contribute to the Asha schools' endeavour to empower specially-abled children. The schools mentor and nurture children admirably, allowing them to reach their full potential. By supporting the education and well-being of these children, we hope to create a better future for them and our society. We aim to partner with all Asha Schools by next year."

"Through our association, we are also setting an example for our peers in the industry, who can contribute towards building an inclusive society for the children."

The collaboration that began in December 2022 with Asha School Delhi, has been extended to further cover schools in Pune, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Secunderabad and Udhampur. There are plans to expand this partnership to other schools as well.

Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), a Core Investment Company (CIC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is a diversified financial services company. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, Affordable Housing Finance, Health Insurance and Retail Broking. REL is listed on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India. The Religare Group (REL & subsidiaries) reaches over 1 million policyholders in the insurance business, 1 million plus broking customers, more than 26,000 customers in MSME finance and over 10,000 customers in affordable housing finance. The Group employs more than 11,000 professionals servicing this diversified customer base with a presence in over 1,000 locations across India. www.religare.com

Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) is an NGO that works tirelessly towards the welfare of the spouses, children and dependents of Army personnel. It is aptly called the invisible hand that shapes the punch of the Indian Army. Since its inception, AWWA has grown in its scope and reach, and today it stands as one of the largest NGOs in India. Spouses of all Indian Army personnel, serving as well as retired, are the beneficiaries of AWWA. AWWA has undertaken a myriad of welfare projects aimed at empowering, rehabilitating, and supporting its beneficiaries. AWWA was registered as a Welfare Society with the Registrar of Societies, Delhi Administration on 23 Aug 1966, and hence this day is observed as AWWA Day every year. It is celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm by AWWA beneficiaries from all walks of life.

