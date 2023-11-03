Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi is purely dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with great devotion by devotees of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha, also known as the remover of all obstacles from the life of devotees, is known by several other names like Ganapati, Vinayaka and Vakratunda. As per drik panchang, Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of Krishna Paksha. This year, Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated on November 1, 2023. The moonrise on Sankashti Day will occur at 07:45 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 09:30 PM on October 31 and will end at 09:19 PM on November 1, 2023. As Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 date, puja vidhi, and the significance of the auspicious day and more. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated on November 1, 2023.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The moonrise on Sankashti Day will occur at 07:45 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 09:30 PM on October 31 and will end at 09:19 PM on November 1, 2023.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes before starting the puja rituals. Clean the temple area and offer prayers to the idol or picture of Lord Ganesha. Light the incense sticks and lamps to create a sacred atmosphere. While doing the puja, chant the mantra Om Gan Ganpataye Namaha to invoke Lord Ganesha's presence. Offer fresh flowers and the chosen sweet, preferably Modak, to Lord Ganesha. Also, offer fruits, betel leaves, betel nuts. Conclude the puja with a final aarti and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

On the day of Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observe a vrat and break the fast at night after sighting the moon, preceded by prayers to Lord Ganesha. Devotees believe their wishes are fulfilled if they pray on this day. Observing this fast is believed to reduce problems, as Ganesha is the remover of all obstacles and the supreme lord of intelligence. The elephant-headed God is widely revered as the remover of obstacles and thought to bring good luck and the God of intellect and wisdom. As the god of beginnings, he is honoured at the start of rites and ceremonies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).