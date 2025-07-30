PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited(BSE - 542579), one of India's leading B2B jewellery manufacturers, reported its Unaudited financial result for Q1 FY26.

Also Read | Bihar SIR Row: Sonia Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Protest in Parliament Against Election Commission's Voter Roll Revision (Watch Video).

Q1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income of ₹ 52.96 Cr, YoY growth of 18.72%

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in London.

* EBITDA of ₹ 5.02 Cr, YoY growth of 34.04%

* EBITDA Margin of 9.48%, YoY growth of 108 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 3.17 Cr, YoY growth of 21.86%

* PAT (%) of 5.99%, YoY growth of 15 Bps

* EPS* of ₹ 0.10, YoY growth of 25.00%

Face Value of ₹ 1 each

Speaking on the financial performance, Mr. Jitendra Kumar Soni, Joint Managing Director of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited said, "We are pleased with our Q1 FY26 performance, which reflects the continued strength of our B2B model and disciplined execution. The 34% year-on-year growth in EBITDA and healthy improvement in margins underscore our operational resilience and growing brand preference among jewellery retailers.

The ₹11 Cr order secured at the Gem & Jewellery Show 2025 is a testament to our deep-rooted customer relationships and design capabilities. As we move forward, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth, deepening client partnerships, and enhancing value for all stakeholders.

Secures ₹11 Cr Order at Gem & Jewellery Show 2025

Received a prestigious order worth approximately ₹11 Cr from prominent national and regional jewellery retail chains, reinforcing Ashapuri Gold's growing brand equity and strong demand for its curated collections.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)